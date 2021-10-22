What are non-working days during a pandemic

Due to the worsening epidemiological situation in the country, the non-working day regime is introduced from October 30 to November 7, although the regions may establish them earlier – from October 23 or extend after November 7. President Vladimir Putin signed such a decree, guided by Article 80 of the Constitution and in accordance with Article 112 of the Labor Code. “Parlamentskaya Gazeta” found out how non-working days differ from weekends and how they will be paid.

Closed or weekend?

The non-working day regime is not spelled out in the Labor Code. It was first introduced in the spring of 2020, when the president signed a decree introducing non-working days at the end of March. Then this regime was extended for a week in April, and then declared inoperative for the whole of April.

The second non-working day was announced in May 2021. Then, according to the decree, four days between May Day and Victory Day became non-working days.

At the same time, one should understand the exclusivity of the measure taken. Indeed, in the norms of labor legislation, only calendar days (working and non-working days), working days, non-working holidays and weekends (weekly uninterrupted rest) are taken into account. At the same time, although the term “non-working day” is not spelled out in the Labor Code, this concept was legislatively enshrined in April 2020 in the Tax Code. It is indicated here that “a working day is a day that is not recognized in accordance with the legislation of the Russian Federation or an act of the President of the Russian Federation as a day off, a non-working holiday and (or) a non-working day.”

According to the latest presidential decree (published on the Kremlin website on October 20), the government and senior officials in the regions need to provide funds in their budgets to support small and medium-sized businesses, as well as socially oriented non-profit organizations. At the same time, the condition remains that organizations must work in the industries most affected by COVID-19.

As Yevgeny Korchago, chairman of the Korchago and Partners Bar Association, explained to Parlamentskaya Gazeta, non-working days will be paid at the expense of employers. At the same time, as compensation to employers, for example in Moscow, the Moscow government provided loans with a reduced interest rate and one-time grants.

“It is difficult to say how much they will cover the losses of the business, because a week of downtime can significantly affect the industries that will be prohibited from working on these days,” the lawyer said.

In more detail, we recall, the Ministry of Labor explained in its April recommendations how to pay for non-working days established in connection with the covid. Since that time, no additions have been made. First and foremost, the employees retain their full salary, which is paid exactly within the time frame established in the employment contract, according to the website of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection.

If the due date for the payment of wages coincides with non-working days, it is recommended to pay them before their start. At the same time, the authorities and employers must independently determine the number and composition of employees required for the activities of organizations, including the ability to work remotely. Such decisions should be formalized by an order or order of the department or by a local regulatory act of the organization.

Non-working days are not a reason for wage cuts

In addition, the explanations of the Ministry of Labor clearly define that non-working days cannot become the basis for a reduction in wages. Employees whose work is paid on a piece-rate basis should be compensated for non-working days. The amounts of expenses for these purposes are related to the cost of wages in full.

Moreover, the salary must be paid in the same amount that is provided for by the employment contract, as if the employee had fully worked the non-working days – he fulfilled the working time norm with hourly wages or the work norm with piecework wages.

The Ministry of Labor draws attention to the fact that salaries, as a rule, include the official salary, compensation and incentive payments (if they are established in the organization). The procedure and conditions for the provision of incentive payments are determined by the collective agreement or labor contracts.

According to Yevgeny Korchago, it is still difficult to say whether the last rule will be applied this time, since there is nothing about this in the presidential decree.

“In an amicable way, the Ministry of Labor should also issue recommendations in this case, or indicate that previously issued recommendations are in effect,” said the head of the bar association, adding that this would help eliminate legal uncertainty.

In any case, Korchago clarified, the employer is not relieved of the obligation to make all payments stipulated by labor legislation and internal local acts, including those of a stimulating nature.