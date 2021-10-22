What are the memes with Dwayne Johnson and John Cena about China and social rankings?

American wrestler John Cena, in the guise of Chinese revolutionary Mao Zedong, clashed in a memorial confrontation with the Asian version of actor Dwayne Johnson. In humorous videos of netizens, Scala has moved to China and is fighting for social rating under the watchful eye of a WWE wrestler.

US actor Dwayne Johnson, who has served as a wrestler for World Wrestling Entertainment in the past, has acquired Asian facial features in Memodel photoshoots. The Chinese version of the star followed viral photos of his opponent in battles, John Sina, as Mao Zedong, when he supported the introduction of social ratings in China. Medialeaks talked about the transformation of a fighter into a Chinese revolutionary earlier.

Memodels decided not to dwell on one image of an Asian wrestler and found John Cena a worthy rival in the field of martial arts: now a new hero, Dwayne “Wok” Johnson, stands for the bright future of the Chinese people in picches and on videos of users of social networks. The similarity of the appearance of the Rock with a resident of China was achieved using the Face App photo editor.

The Asian image of the actor appeared on the Web several years ago, and in October 2021, social media users began to publish memes with Dwayne Johnson “from China” in comparison with John Cena, where the latter urges the Rock to fight for social rating in the Celestial Empire.

Are you on the side of John Cena or Wok?

In one of the comic videos, Dwayne is trying to earn a high rating and resist in the number of points the adherent of Chinese reforms, John Cena. The wrestler first chases the Rock everywhere and assigns him a fight, and as a result, the fight between the two Americans is announced on television in Chinese.

I have to keep my place in the rating, you can’t beat me, I worked hard for this, – says Cena in a humorous video.

In another video, Dwayne Johnson lists facts from his biography, for which, if his lifestyle coincides with Chinese principles, he is awarded points, and vice versa, deducted if he does not comply with the canons of Asian civilization.

When Scala claims to have one child, +1 million is added to his social rating. Then he adds that he has two more children, and they are all girls, for which disgruntled Chinese are removing more than a trillion points from Johnson.

In the next video of a fan of the actor, he also passes the test to obtain a high social rating. The Rock renames itself Wok, denies Taiwan as a separate country, and speaks broken Chinese, for which it receives government approval.

