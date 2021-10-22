What happens if the London Stock Exchange runs out of metal?

The problem is related to the peculiarities of the LME: any trader whose contract expires becomes the owner of the metal stored in the LME warehouse. On the other hand, the person who sold the contract must deliver the metal when the contract expires.

But given that copper stocks in LME warehouses were below 20,000 tons – less than Chinese factories consume in one day – traders may face the fact that there is simply no metal available for supply.

The sharp decline in inventories, which began in August and accelerated this month, has resulted in record premiums on upcoming LME contracts versus late-delivery copper. This is especially painful for producers of copper goods such as wires, plates and tubes, which tend to sell LME futures to hedge price risks.

However, stock depletion has also pushed benchmark prices to record levels, with the widespread use of copper worldwide means the price spike will exacerbate massive inflationary pressures on producers and builders. And while the growing threat to global economic activity raises questions about the outlook for copper demand, the LME’s Chinese and American counterparts also have limited inventories.

Only a small portion of the world’s copper is supplied to LME warehouses, so copper users tend to enter into long-term contracts with producers and traders, rather than going to the exchange for supplies. However, minimum stocks on exchanges – not just the LME – suggest that market reserves are running low.

Emergency measures

The LME took extraordinary measures on Tuesday night to bring the situation under control, including a temporary rule change allowing any short holder who cannot deliver copper to postpone delivery commitments by paying a commission.

“This is an unprecedented situation and we have not seen anything like it in modern copper market history,” said Robin Bhar, an independent consultant who has analyzed the metals markets at the LME for over 35 years. “These are draconian measures, but they are necessary.”

The LME also launched an investigation, asking banks and brokers for information about their activities and the activities of their clients in the copper market over the past two months. According to Bloomberg, a significant portion of the copper removed from LME warehouses in recent months has been received by the Trafigura Group trading house.

Trafigura said LME inventories were required to deliver to end users, highlighting that there is a strong demand for copper that exceeds the available supply.

“Trafigura’s mission is to ensure the safe delivery of goods to customers,” said the representative of the trading house.

In addition, by changing the rules, the LME tried to reduce the possibility of a squeeze that gets out of hand. This allows short holders to defer delivery commitments by rolling over the position to the next day. It also limits the growth of more expensive copper contracts expiring one business day versus contracts the next day.

Finally, the exchange changed the rules governing the actions of traders who own a significant proportion of the available LME stocks. Typically, such traders are forced to provide their positions to other market participants at an extremely low rate. But given the small stocks, the LME is concerned that this rule could prevent traders from holding stocks on the exchange.

Attempts to cool the market

This is not the first time the LME has intervened in the markets. In 2019, the exchange launched a similar investigation when a stream of nickel withdrawal orders triggered a jump in metal prices. The market calmed down and the LME took no further action.

In 2006, amid a sharp rise in nickel prices, it set a $ 300 cap on daily backwardation in the nickel market. And in 1992, when Marc Rich + Co. attempting to monopolize the zinc market, the LME has implemented many of the same measures it has taken on copper this week: it imposed tight restrictions on backwardation and allowed shortholders to delay delivery.

Copper prices pulled back on Thursday and backwardation eased from recent highs – perhaps the first sign that the LME’s actions have had some effect. The key spread between the spot price and 3-month futures narrowed to $ 295.75 / t on Wednesday, which remains an extreme backwardation by historical standards, but is below the $ 1103.50 / t peak on Monday.

Usually the liquidity of LME contracts increases on the third Wednesday of the month: now traders are hoping for a period of relative calm. However, the LME cannot do anything about the declining reserves in the global copper industry. At the same time, stocks on the Chinese and American stock exchanges are also at historic lows.

“The LME is in an unenviable position because of the reduction in inventory,” Bhar added. “Hopefully, this will be seen as an attempt to cool the hot market.”

