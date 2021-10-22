What stocks to advise a beginner: Russian or American

Those who are just about to make their first deals often face a choice: start with Russian or American stocks. Among experienced investors, there is a kind of division into “Westerners” and “traditionalists”. For example, in the regions, US stocks are preferred, while old-timers, Muscovites, are accustomed to domestic chips.

In order not to make a choice on the principle of “like / dislike”, let us analyze the arguments for and against each of these options. Additions and comments of experienced investors to this article are warmly welcomed: write what securities you started with and which ones you would recommend for beginners.

Five key criteria

For a novice investor, there are several main selection criteria. If you do not follow them, then sooner or later you will still understand that it was necessary to take them into account in advance. For those who have already started investing, it is also not too late to look back and, perhaps, adjust their strategy.

– Liquidity

At the beginning of the journey, it is important not to make such mistakes that can discourage the desire to invest again for a long time. Therefore, getting the first experience is on the best stocks that form the foundation of the market. Basically, these are “blue chips”, which have the maximum volume of transactions, that is, they are the most liquid.

– Risks

You can only establish your true risk profile empirically, tests will not show how you will react to a fall in stocks. If you do not calculate your strength, then you can leave the market forever after a loss on the first drawdown. The measure of risk in stocks is nothing more than volatility. It can vary greatly between stocks and between markets in different countries.

– Protection against devaluation

In Russia, any investor is inevitably forced to reckon with the risk of ruble devaluation, which happens every few years. In order not to become a victim of chaotic shifting from one asset to another on the next rise in the dollar exchange rate, it is worth immediately deciding which stocks better protect savings.

– Diversification

The experience of observing one or two stocks will tell you nothing. Even a beginner needs a diversified portfolio. Drawdowns of individual companies by 20% or more in the market occur regularly, so a set of at least five securities is needed that would balance the dynamics of each other.

– Availability of information

On the one hand, a large flow of news complicates the choice of stocks, on the other hand, incomplete information leads to a misunderstanding of what is happening and to making decisions based on rumors, posts in social networks and other people’s conjectures. It is important for a beginner to regularly and clearly write about his promotions in different sources.

1. Where are the most deals

The annual turnover of the entire Russian stock market is about 30 trillion rubles. More than half of all transactions in the country are in the five or six most liquid stocks. Any starting portfolio will contain at least some of these securities. Each of them trades with a colossal turnover of 1 trillion per year.

There are more than 100 companies on the US market, comparable in terms of the volume of transactions with the top 6 Russian stocks. But in Russia the volumes of these securities are not so huge. In fact, none of the top 5 US companies traded in St. Petersburg even reaches Polymetal, although the total turnover of Moscow Exchange and SPB is approximately the same.

If we take all the stocks included in the Moscow Exchange Index, then the least liquid of them (LSR and Globaltrans) in terms of turnover in Moscow (about 30 billion per year) are comparable to Mastercard in St. Petersburg (77th place). There are still promotions HeadHunter, which have transactions of only 9 billion a year. This is a stock level from the bottom of the top 300 on the SPB Stock Exchange.

In other words, there are about 300 American blue chips for 44 Russian blue chips, which are not inferior to them in terms of liquidity. At the same time, none of the US stocks can compare even with the top 15 Russian stocks. Both markets give the newcomer a good selection of liquid stocks, but in the Russian segment, choosing the first target will be much easier.

2. Where the risks are lower

The traditional measure of risk is volatility. It shows the possible deviation of the price from its average dynamics. If we take the data for the last year and calculate the average fluctuations in the indices of Russia (Moscow Exchange / RTS) and the United States (S&P 500), we will find that the first has a risk of 1.3% per day, and the second 0.85%.

In a more visual form, these numbers can be interpreted as follows: the maximum drop within one day on the Russian market, with the same probability, will be about 1.5 times stronger than on the American market.

If we simulate a fall in the markets for a week, a month and six months, then investors, on average, will see a drawdown on their accounts no more than the depth indicated in the table below. It is obvious that falling along with the Russian market is much more painful and tangible than with the American one.

3. Where the ruble is better protected

Since 2014, when the Russian currency became freely convertible, the ruble has depreciated by about half, losing an average of 10% per year. Calculations show that the notional portfolio of the five most liquid Russian stocks over the past 7 years has grown almost 4 times, bringing annually more than 23% in rubles, or more than 13% in dollars.

Similar calculations for the 100 most liquid US stocks traded in Russia show that such a portfolio has grown 2.2 times over the same seven years, showing an average growth of 12% in dollars, and 22% in rubles annually. Comparison with the top 500 US companies gives similar results: Russian stocks are outperforming the US currency faster, albeit by a small margin.

4. Where the dependence on oil is lower

The answer is pretty obvious: the Russian stock market reacts more strongly to fluctuations in oil and raw materials in general, including base metals. To reduce dependence on commodity prices, it is necessary to diversify, that is, to have a large share of shares in the portfolio that are not related to resource extraction. For a beginner, this can be a daunting task.

For greater clarity, you can compare the structure of two portfolios: from the first hundred of US blue chips (S&P 100) and the Moscow Exchange index. Some industries, for example, health care and real estate funds, are generally absent in Russia in the form of blue chips.

Raw materials, oil and gas in Russia account for 55%, or almost 20 times more weight than in America, and among the most liquid stocks, almost all are associated with commodity markets. Of the top 10 Russian securities, only Yandex and Sberbank do not belong to raw materials.

5. Where is more news and analytics

The US market is older and well researched. An investor who chooses from the most liquid American stocks can be sure that the quarterly report and dividends will come strictly according to the calendar, and the slightest changes in indicators will receive an explanation from the company.

It is enough to drive into the search engine “Gazprom profit”, “Apple profit ”and further on the list of the largest companies in Russia and the USA, in order to understand that the volume of information useful for an investor is sharply falling behind the top five companies. And this is without taking into account the English-language sources.

Most Russian companies, including blue chips, do not have ongoing support from investment houses. In the United States, almost any paper is continuously monitored by several professionals. Even the top chips of the Russian Federation like Norilsk Nickel or Yandex have analytical coverage at the level of the second and third tiers in the United States.

conclusions

For a newcomer to the stock market, it is important to select those shares that will be as liquid as possible, have low volatility, reliably protect against devaluation, are independent of one factor (for example, commodity) and have good information coverage.

Based on these criteria, American stocks are leading by a wide margin. There are more highly liquid securities on the US market, they are better diversified by industry, they carry less market risk, and there is an order of magnitude more useful relevant information on them.

There are only two factors in favor of Russian stocks. First, it is easier to choose among them. 5-6 of the most liquid stocks are enough to build a portfolio that will be no worse than the market as a whole. This strategy will not work with American securities. Second, Russian stocks are on average more profitable: they overtake the cash dollar by 13% annually and grow 1-2% faster than the US stock market.

