what was found on the German officer

German law enforcement officials found in the house of a Bundeswehr officer in the federal state of North Rhine-Westphalia a whole warehouse of weapons, secret documents related to the situation in the DPRK, and radioactive materials. The searches also seized “extensive communist literature,” writes Spiegel magazine.

All this was kept at the home of a Bunderswehr soldier Michael K. in the city of Aldenhofen near Aachen. The reason for the searches was the fact that earlier the man was going to send a suspicious parcel to the United States. During a customs inspection at the Frankfurt am Main airport, a muffler from a machine gun from the Second World War was seized from him.

In the house of Michael K., investigators found Kalashnikov assault rifles, anti-tank and anti-aircraft guns, as well as several defused grenades and ammunition.

As for the radioactive substance, according to the prosecutor’s office in Frankfurt am Main, we are talking about strontium-90. How much the soldier had it was not specified. It is also unclear how the officer became the owner of the classified documents.

Michael K. is an improvised explosive device disposal specialist in the Bundeswehr. Initially, he was charged with violating the laws on foreign trade and control over military weapons, then it was supplemented with a clause on the unauthorized handling of radioactive materials. The officer’s defense has yet to comment.

At the moment, the serviceman is in custody. The prosecutor’s office, customs service and military counterintelligence are investigating this case, writes TASS.