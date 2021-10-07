What you need to know about The Weekend’s debut series Idol starring Lily-Rose Depp?

Stellar production, occultism and parallels with Nicholas Winding Refn’s “Neon Demon”

The Weeknd, which has already built a whole universe around its music, is preparing to take on film production. Abel Tesfaye (real name Blinding Lights) has signed with HBO and has already begun filming his debut TV series Idol. InStyle has learned everything there is to know about the upcoming project.















What will the series “Idol” be about?

Details about the upcoming series are few, but according to Deadline, the plot of Idol will be centered on a famous pop singer who has an affair with a party-goer and owner of a Los Angeles nightclub. That’s not all, the lovable bad boy is the leader of a secret cult. The audience will have to figure out which of them is the real titular “idol”.

7 great erotic thrillers to see Read

Will The Weeknd star in Idol?

Besides the behind-the-scenes work, Abel Tesfay will also appear on the screen. The musician has already acted in films: in 2019 he played a small role in the film “Uncut Jewels” with Adam Sandler and Julia Fox.

Who will Lily-Rose Depp play in Idol?

While HBO has yet to divulge the details of Lily-Rose Depp’s role, Deadline says she will play the troubled pop star in Idol. Music is in the blood of the model: before becoming famous in the cinema, her mother Vanessa Paradis was the star of the teenage pop scene in France, and her father Johnny Depp performed in rock bands. In addition, in one of her early films “Yogantuye” (2016), Lily-Rose has already had a chance to demonstrate vocal abilities – there she sang the song Styx, Babe.

Who is on the Idol film crew?

The Weeknd will co-write and executive produce the series alongside creative producer Reza Fahim and showrunner Sam Levinson. Fahim has been working with Tesfaye for a long time. It was he who came up with the idea for a recent performance by the singer with his face tied with bandages. In addition, the producer has extensive experience in club culture. Previously, he owned Tenants of the Trees, a popular celebrity bar in downtown Los Angeles. Levinson is the author of the Netflix hit Euphoria. Soon, another promising work by the screenwriter will be released, the thriller “Deep Waters” starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas.

Hollywood life hacks: beauty secrets of Lily-Rose Depp Read

Is Idol something like the Neon Demon?

The synopsis of “Idol” is somewhat reminiscent of the plot of the thriller by Nicholas Winding Refn “The Neon Demon” (2016). Elle Fanning plays a young model who, through hardships, without funds and connections, managed to break through to the main catwalks of Los Angeles. True, the brilliant success story of her heroine was not without occultism. The film’s co-scriptwriter, Mary Laws, took over as screenwriter and producer for The Idol. This does not mean that viewers should expect direct parallels, but these two projects must be compared.