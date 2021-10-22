Where information will be better preserved after 20-50 years

There is no single correct solution to such a problem, since, based on personal experience, many users offer different achievements of the set goal. After reading the posts on different forums, one thing becomes clear – you cannot store important information on drives that are not used on a permanent basis. It’s not only about the demagnetization of the disks themselves or the degradation of memory cells, but also an increase in entropy leading to data distortion, that is, the appearance of broken files.

By the way, about entropy: this is one of the reasons why space equipment is much weaker than what we use on Earth. It’s all about the density of microcircuits, since modern “hardware” tends to reduce the technical process, and the denser the components, the more vulnerable they are to cosmic radiation and solar radiation. Long-term storage of information on hard drives and SSDs has similar problems, since electromagnetic radiation, temperature and humidity changes have not yet been canceled. So how to properly store important files, how to reduce the risk of their loss and how, in fact, data dies – this is what we intend to figure out today.

Degradation of cells and demagnetization of data on disk

First, let’s deal with the demagnetization of platters in hard drives, because the reading of information there depends on three main parameters: the positioning accuracy of the read head mechanism, the sensitivity of the heads and the power of the magnetic field of the discs. Under normal conditions, when the manufacturer’s recommended indicators of humidity, room temperature are observed, and there are no mechanical shocks and vibrations, strong electromagnetic fields, the degradation of the magnetic field of the plates is about 1% per year.

At the same time, it would be wrong to say that half of the disk will become unreadable in 50 years. Usually, in such cases, the presence of broken files or their disappearance will be associated not so much with the deterioration of the magnetic recording, but with the degradation of the materials responsible for the positioning accuracy and sensitivity of the read heads. Therefore, you should not worry about the safety of information, since such a hard disk that does not work properly can always be attributed to specialists who can easily calculate and recover 100% of data directly from the platters. This also applies to failed hard drives, in which the electronics broke, but the “pancakes” were not mechanically damaged by the reading head, or by the presence of cracks and chips. The only drawback: the cost of file recovery services can cost a pretty penny.

Is it worth it to take such a risk and leave a hard drive on the shelf for 5-10-20 years? Not really. Despite the fact that many can boast that their hard drives were successfully read after 10-15 years of inactivity on a dusty shelf, there are many negative reviews when, after long-term storage, the hard drives simply refused to spin the platters. This is due to the fact that hard disks are designed for continuous operation, since in the course of their life they constantly renew the magnetic layer of the plates and thus can work without failures for decades. Therefore, the best solution is to constantly overwrite data from one medium to another once a year, if these are really very important files.

If you plan to rewrite information from one “hard” to another, then for these purposes it is better to use time-tested devices 3-5 years ago (maybe more) without the presence of broken sectors! Hard drives, especially modern models, are prone to “child mortality” – they are up to 40 times more likely to fail in the first year or two of operation than older assembled ones that have worked for at least 3 years.

Cell degradation on SSD

Most modern SSDs use the CTF (Charge Trap Flash) method of trapping the charge in memory cells. The cells themselves today, depending on the cost of the solid-state drive, can be of 4 types: SLC (storage of 1 bit of information), MLC (2 bits), TLC (3 bits) and QLC with storage of 4 bits of data in the cell. Depending on the number of stored bits in one cell, the capacity of an SSD also varies – the more, the better. But this property also has a reverse side of the coin: the higher the number of bits in one cell, the more voltage levels are required to record information, and therefore the dielectric material in memory cells wears out faster. It is important to clarify that degradation occurs only when writing data, and when reading them, there is practically no load on the dielectric.

Photo: profesionalreview.com

Does this mean that an SSD can be written once and stored for many years outside the computer, and then you can successfully read important information from it? It is possible, but for a limited time. For example, DELL, in the documentation for solid-state drives, indicates that its SSDs are capable of storing information without being connected to a power supply for at least 10 years. At the same time, the brand notes that if the flash memory is already significantly worn out, then without power, data can be stored on drives for up to 3 months for MLC and up to 6 months for SLC cells.

Photo: surl.li

There is no eternal archive

To summarize the long-term storage of data on hard drives and SSDs – neither the former nor the latter are designed by manufacturers for long-term archiving of information. For these purposes, companies have special “archive-grade” optical discs, such as DWD + RW or Blu-Ray discs, which can last up to 30 years or more. As for the serene and safe storage of data for up to 100 years, such solutions have not yet been found.

Should you store your data in the cloud?

If we put aside the long-standing myths that user data stored in the “cloud” can easily be stolen by hackers, or disappeared as a result of a natural disaster, then cloud storage is really reliable as of 2021. Large corporations, which own huge servers in different countries, take security and safety of data much more seriously than ordinary users. Therefore, if you make a choice between local storage of information on HDD / SSD or provide this service to the “cloud”, then in terms of reliability, the second option is preferable. By the way, it is also more convenient, since access to files will be always and everywhere – it is enough to have a smartphone and Internet access at hand. On the other hand, such convenience and security will cost more financially.

Does this mean that data in the cloud will never disappear? Despite the fact that data centers have a safety net in the form of backups, sometimes they irrevocably lose data. This happens extremely rarely and only a small part of the information is lost, but the fact remains. For example, in 2015, Google’s data center located in Belgium was very unlucky. It was struck by a lightning strike 4 times in a row, and despite all attempts to recover all the data, about 0.000001% of the information was irretrievably lost. Over the past 6 years, such incidents have not happened again, despite repeated unpleasant incidents related to servers (for example, in March 2021, the Strasbourg OVH SBG2 completely burned down, but not a single important file was lost).

Removing from the “cloud” is not so easy

When a user deletes something from the cloud storage, this does not mean that the erased files disappear without a trace. A good example is the story that happened in 2017, when the cloud service Dropbox, due to a bug, restored data deleted several years ago for some users.

How files on disks die

Whether on hard drives or on SSDs, information dies plus or minus in the same way: usually video clips “crumble” into large pixels of different colors, disperse into stripes or the picture freezes / video is cut off. As for the photographs, they begin to show artifacts (again pixels, stripes, part of the picture can be filled with one or more colors), and music files begin to “gurgle”, make sharp sounds, and break off during playback at any moment. Other documents may not open at all.

Photo: datamoshing.com

It should be understood, however, that files by themselves cannot degrade. If they are opened, then with a probability of 99.9% they contain exactly the same code as when writing. Why then do they become “beaten”? Here the problem lies mainly in the incorrect reading and subsequent writing. For the HDD, as we have already said, this is a loss of sensitivity and a failure in the positioning of the read heads while the data is completely safe on the discs themselves. For SSDs, the situation is more complicated, because both the memory controller and the NAND memory itself can “junk” there. By the way, this is why it is more difficult, and sometimes impossible, to recover information with SSDs, unlike hard drives.

What’s the best way to store data: locally or online?

What conclusion can be drawn about long-term archiving of important information? The best option would be to store files on time-tested hard disks (3-5 years without bad sectors) with periodic data rewriting once a year to a backup HDD. At the same time, it is even better to have a backup in the “cloud” in order to be 100% sure that important data will never be lost anywhere for at least several decades. Alas, it is now impossible to get by with one single solution, since the corresponding technologies have not yet been developed.