where to get them and how do they work

As it became known during a meeting of the regional operational headquarters, which was held by the governor Veniamin Kondratyev, from October 30 to November 7, in the Kuban resorts, it will be possible to get to cafes, restaurants and other establishments only by a QR code.

From October 25 to December 1, the same system is introduced in the region for the admission of spectators and participants to public events.

QR codes can be obtained on the State Services portal, in the applications “State Services” or “State Services STOP Coronavirus”.

A vaccination certificate with a QR code will appear in your personal account after the final vaccination. Certificate with a QR code of a past illness – if the diagnosis of COVID-19 is documented.

You can present the QR code both on the phone and in a printed paper form along with an identity document.

The QR code received after the illness is valid for six months, after vaccination – for a year.

Residents of Moscow were the first to test the QR code system from June 28 to July 19. They plan to return to her in the capital in November. In the near future, the system will be introduced in St. Petersburg, Sevastopol, Arkhangelsk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Vologda, Kurgan, Kaliningrad, Rostov, Leningrad, Sverdlovsk, Smolensk, Pskov, Ivanovo, Tula, Tambov, Omsk, Saratov regions, Yamalo-Nenetsky, Khanty -Mansi Autonomous Okrugs, Mari El, Mordovia, Bashkiria, Kabardino-Balkaria, Khakassia, Chechnya. In total, more than 50 regions of the country have introduced or announced such measures.

As of October 12, more than 2 million people were vaccinated against coronavirus in the Krasnodar Territory, over 76 thousand residents were revaccinated.