Where will shares of media giant AT&T go after the release of the report

The day before the reporting for the third quarter of 2021, the world leader in the field of telecommunications, media and entertainment AT&T (T), the market raised its quotes by 1.3%.

The main thing

– EPS was higher than forecast, and revenue – lower

– Subscriber growth – above expectations

Key financial indicators

– EPS – $ 0.87 (+ 14.5% y / y), above the forecast of $ 0.78 (+ 11.5%)

– Revenue – $ 39.9, below the forecast $ 42.3 billion (-6.7%)

– Revenue excluding the sale of US Video – $ 38.1 billion (+ 14.5% YoY)

– EBITDA – $ 12.6 billion (+ 2.9% YoY)

– Operating cash flow – $ 9.9 billion (-18.2% YoY)

– Free cash flow – $ 5.2 billion (-37.4% YoY)

– Net Debt / EBITDA – 3.17 (+ 19.2%)

Followers

– HBO Max Global Subscribers – 69.4 million (+ 22% YoY)

– Local subscribers HBO Max – 45.2 million (+ 18.9% YoY)

– Postpaid subscribers – 66.4 million (+ 4.6% YoY)

– Fiber optic subscribers – 5.7 million (+ 21.3% YoY)

Revenue growth was driven by growth in the communication segments Mobility and WarnerMedia, but the EBITDA margin in these segments declined slightly.

The growth of postpaid subscribers was a record in more than 10 years. The company has increased its share of fiber-optic communications. AT&T has closed the deal with DIRECTV and expects to close the deal with WarnerMedia by mid-2022.

Technical analysis

After the release of the report, AT&T shares will seek to restore quotes to the level that was before fixing the dividend. Resistance is the $ 26.8 level as well as the downtrend line. According to the relative strength index, quotes will tend to reach the median level.

What to do with promotions

Following yesterday’s positive report by rival Verizon, AT&T will tend to mimic VZ in the short term.

It is worth noting the high dividend yield of common shares of AT & T – 7.7% per annum. In the industry, only MTS and Veon (VEON) are ahead of AT&T in this indicator.

Profit and subscriber growth results were above expectations – this will be a short-term supportive factor. But the decline in operating and free cash flows in the medium term will put pressure on the quotes.

AT&T shares may be right for the investor looking for a decent dividend yield.

BCS World of investments