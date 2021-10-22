Who Jim Carrey could play in the MCU

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Jim Carrey was the real king of his business, making a splash with his participation in comedies Ace Ventura: Pet Tracking and “Liar, liar”…

Over the years, his acting range only grew, with the result that in 1995 he starred in a comic book film for the first time, playing Riddler in the film “Batman forever“. Fans reacted ambiguously to the film as a whole, but Kerry’s performance was commendable. The actor made his epic comeback to blockbusters with the release of “Sonic in the cinema”, And many would certainly like to see him get a role in the MCU. Below you will find out about several variants of the characters, whom he could play.

MODOK

Recently, MODOK has received a lot of attention, especially in the game Marvel’s avengers… She has shown that MODOC can be shown as a menacing and even deep villain. With the right script and actor, he may well even be the next big MCU villain. Most recently, Jim Carrey demonstrated the ability to play an evil genius in “Sonic in the cinema“, Where he played Doctor Eggman, aka Robotnik. And, of course, it would be interesting to see how Kerry gradually transforms from George Tarleton into a sinister MODOK.

CROSSFIRE

As Hawkeye gets his own series of the same name on Disney +, fans are speculating about which villains it will feature. One of the more obvious choices is arguably Clint Barton’s greatest enemy in the comics, Crossfire. He is a CIA agent who has become one of the deadliest assassins on the planet. Other than that, he is also the brother of Darren Cross, who previously appeared inAnt man“. Crossfire has fought Hawkeye many times in the comics, and also posed a threat to the Moon Knight himself. As such, the character would not only allow Jim Carrey to become a harsher villain, but also appear in at least two future studio projects.

NOVA

Either “Thor: Love and Thunder” or “Captain Marvel 2“, Nova is in dire need of introduction. Since the Nova Corps was destroyed by Thanos, now is the right time to introduce the character as its last member, since now he is acting not as a police officer, but as an intergalactic superhero. Jim Carrey is more than capable of fitting into a crazy but pretty hilarious style. “Guardians of the galaxy“.

CHAMELEON

It may be hard to believe, but it was Chameleon who was the first villain of Spider-Man in the comics. And the strangest thing is that he did not appear in any movie about the hero. As the name suggests, Chameleon is a master of disguise and espionage who can apply the appearance of anyone using a mask and range of action. In fact, it’s not hard to see why Jim Carrey is the right fit for the role. In almost each of his films, the actor truly reincarnates, moreover, he already had the experience of playing a Slavic character in “Real crime“.

MOLECULAR HUMAN

Molecular Man is arguably the most powerful villain in the universe, as he possesses the ability to alter matter and energy at the molecular level in any way. Potentially, he can be more dangerous than even Thanos himself. Certainly Jim Carrey as the next big MCU villain is a great idea on paper, and it feels like he can handle the role of Molecular Man.

