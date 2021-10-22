Why does the Czech government intend to reconsider relations with Russia

What are the new Czech authorities proposing?

Restrictive measures are contained in the draft policy statement of the future Czech government, which is being formed by the liberals. The document proposes to limit the access of Russia and China to “the key infrastructure of the state.”

At the same time, the adherence of the future government’s foreign policy to the principles laid down by the first President of the Czech Republic Vaclav Havel is noted – that is, the struggle for the observance of human rights and freedoms and the development of civil society.

NATO membership in the draft statement is called a priority area, and the share of defense spending by 2025 will reach 2% of the country’s GDP. Germany and Israel are named countries with which the Czech Republic will develop close cooperation.

Why Russia and the Czech Republic quarreled

One of the reasons for the severance of relations between the two countries was the scandal due to explosions in 2014 at artillery depots in Vrbetica on October 16 and December 3, as a result of which two people died.

Ammunition was stored there, which could be delivered to the territory of Ukraine. The investigation concluded that the explosions were staged by Russian GRU officers Alexander Mishkin (Alexander Petrov) and Anatoly Chepiga (Ruslan Boshirov), whom the British authorities also accuse of poisoning the Skripals. In response, Russia has formed a list of unfriendly countries, including only two states: the Czech Republic and the United States.

Sergei Oznobishchev, director of the Institute for Strategic Assessments, believes that the reaction of the Russian authorities to the findings of the investigation was not entirely adequate, which caused an explosion of anti-Russian sentiments in the Czech Republic.

“There were no hostile hostile attacks in our direction. At the same time, we called the Czech Republic an unfriendly country, although the Czech president has always taken a position different from Western leaders, rather friendly to us. But the president is not the main figure in this country – there are also parties, and the hostile rhetoric has intensified. Of course, the political elite is offended when they are treated this way. They believe that they did not deserve it, ”Oznobishchev explained.

At the same time, he explained that the wording that implies restricting Russia’s access to the country’s critical infrastructure means increased surveillance of Russians at train stations, railways, nuclear power plants and other important facilities.

“They, as it were, let us know that we are all for them -“ collective Boshirov and Petrov ”. How they are going to implement these restrictions is not entirely clear, ”Oznobishchev said.

Russia and the Czech Republic – Enemies or Friends?

At the same time, Oznobishchev called the Czech Republic, in general, a friendly country to Russia.

“Prague is an unusually friendly city, the Czech Republic as a whole has always been friendly to the Soviet Union. The Czech Republic could very easily have been made, if not an ally, then a country that is friendly to us in the EU, “he believes.

In turn, Vadim Trukhachev, associate professor of the Department of Foreign Regional Studies and Foreign Policy of the Russian State Humanitarian University, believes that at the level of the peoples, Russia and the Czech Republic are not friends.

“We have never been and never will be friends. Conversations about Soviet-Czechoslovak friendship are from the evil one. This friendship did not exist in the 19th century either. Another thing is that there was no enmity either, “Trukhachev explained.

He added that Russia and the Czech Republic can be compared with “far-apart distant relatives.”

“Moreover, the Czechs are fully Europeans, but our consciousness is not very definite. We are different. Therefore, the maximum that is possible between us is an ordinary business partnership, ”the expert emphasized.

According to him, on the whole, the Czechs do not regard Russians as enemies. “One fifth of the population of the Czech Republic considers us an enemy at the most. But about half more are suspicious, ”Trukhachev believes.

What’s next?

The result of the statement, according to Trukhachev’s estimates, may be a complete cessation of diplomatic relations between Russia and the Czech Republic.

“Apparently, the Russian leadership is ready to completely abandon these relations for some time. At least until another government came to power in the Czech Republic, ”Trukhachev said.

According to him, in this case, the interests of the Czech Republic in Russia, in fact, will be represented by the embassy of Slovakia, and the Czech embassy will be closed.

“I think that the Czech government can agree to lower the level of diplomatic relations with Russia to the level of attorneys at law. Moreover, the ambassadors, by and large, have nothing to do now – the embassies do not work, neither the Czech one in Moscow, nor the Russian one in Prague, ”the expert added.