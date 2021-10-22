Why Russians are asking for help from DiCaprio and Merkel

In Russia, over the past week, residents of two regions at once turned for help … to Angela Merkel and Leonardo DiCaprio. Moreover, the German Chancellor and the American actor were asked to solve problems not only at the federal, but even at the regional level. In recent years, such video messages have ceased to be something unusual: Russians are less likely to rely on officials and more and more on Hollywood stars and Western leaders.

There is a new trend in Runet: Western politicians and artists are asked to help solve problems that have been ignored by the Russian authorities for years. For some reason, most of all hopes are pinned on the German Chancellor.

Residents of the village of Verkhniy Karbush of the Troitsky rural settlement of the Omsk region asked Angela Merkel to asphalt the main village road. In Germany, their appeal was noticed and even answered. It was a diplomatic refusal. But what is even more important: the appeal of its own residents was eventually noticed by the authorities of the Omsk region. Asphalt, which has never been on Karbyshev Street, was promised to be laid next year.

If we classify the appeals of Russians to politicians, Angela Merkel’s profile is expensive. In 2020, she was already asked to repair the roadway in the village of Kosoturikha, Perm Territory. Then, however, the press service of the local governor assured the journalists that the road was in satisfactory condition, but they still promised to take it on the balance sheet.

In Khabarovsk last year, residents of a barrack on 60th Anniversary of October Avenue asked US President Donald Trump to resettle him. It turned out that there was actually not one emergency house, but a whole street. Trump did not begin to solve the problems of the residents of 60th Anniversary of October Avenue – he himself was in the midst of an election campaign. But by the end of his presidential term, the Khabarovsk authorities still recognized nine houses as emergency.

Russians turn to not only politicians for help. This week, Rosa Dyachkovskaya from Yakutia asked American actor Leonardo DiCaprio to help put out forest fires. The girl wrote to him on Instagram. DiCaprio has not yet written a post, but has already answered the girl via direct. Republican officials at first rushed to report that they had enough strength of their own, but then agreed to accept help.

But there was one case in the history of such video messages when people asked not even to solve their problem, but simply to take them to themselves. Residents of the city of Kiselevsk, Kemerovo Region, applied to the Prime Minister of Canada for asylum. And they got a response from Justin Trudeau’s press office. Without going beyond the current laws, he, of course, could not help them.

Such appeals are still being written in order to attract the attention of local authorities. Oddly enough, often such a complex method works much better than public hearings, a rally or an official letter to the relevant authority.