World Media Reacted to Putin’s Speech at the Valdai Forum | News | News

The world media reacted to the speech of Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Valdai International Discussion Forum. For example, Reuters noted the consistent explanation by the Russian leader of the consequences of Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

“The head of the Kremlin has consistently explained that Ukraine’s membership in NATO, which has close ties with Russia since ancient times, will be a red line for Moscow,” the journalists note.

At the same time, the Japanese edition of the Financial Times focused on Putin’s statement on the gas problems in Europe. The President noted that Russia is capable of supplying 10% more gas. At the same time, the head of state explained the conditions that would allow solving the gas crisis in the countries of the European Union (EU). The President of the Russian Federation also said that the situation on the European energy markets is a manifestation of non-working capitalism.

The American newspaper The Washington Post drew attention to the same topic. The journalists pointed to the importance of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. Putin stressed that the SP-2 will help fight the energy crisis in Europe.

“Putin said that Russia has already increased gas supplies to Europe this year and could send even more as soon as the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline is operational,” the journalists write.

The Yahoo article drew attention to another important topic – Ukraine’s aspiration to NATO. Russia’s interests were under attack, the journalists agreed.

Putin took part in a meeting of the 18th Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi the day before. During the discussion of issues of world and domestic politics, the Russian leader spoke about Russia’s interaction with Japan, Germany, the United States and other countries. The head of state also touched on the topic of the gas crisis in Europe. He noted that Europeans, if they continue their energy policy, will feel like a wolf from a fairy tale, with its tail dipping into an ice-hole.

Among the topics on the internal agenda were such issues as the standard of living of Russians, compulsory vaccination, which the president did not support, as well as the law on foreign agents.

Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov, in turn, added that Putin’s speech will not affect relations with Western countries. A Kremlin spokesman assured that the head of state spoke about reasonable conservatism and criticized some of the West’s approaches on a number of issues.

Thus, Putin criticized the approach of Western countries on many issues. He pointed out that the world order cannot be built on previous theories, and the existing model of capitalism has exhausted itself. The President added: only sovereign states are able to effectively respond to the challenges of the time and the requests of citizens.

The rise in prices on the European market began at the end of August and continued until the beginning of October. The cost of blue fuel on October 6 exceeded $ 1.9 thousand per 1,000 cubic meters. m, setting a new all-time maximum, later there was a decline to $ 600.

The construction of SP-2 was completed on September 10. The gas pipeline was built from Russia to Germany along the Baltic seabed with the aim of direct gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, the USA and Ukraine are opposed. On October 21, Putin indicated that filling the second pipe of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline with gas would be completed in mid-December.