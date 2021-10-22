World’s Largest Retail Chain Installs Bitcoin ATMs

The main driver of value growth over the past two years has been institutional interest: hedge funds, pension funds, insurance companies and banks – all of them add cryptocurrency to their portfolio to diversify risks and hedge against inflation. So, yesterday it became known about the acquisition by the Houston Firefighters Pension Fund (HFRRF) of Bitcoin for $ 25 million. However, retail demand remains no less force, as more and more people learn about the new tool.

One of the main factors inhibiting the adoption of Bitcoin is its remoteness from the usual financial instruments – not everyone has cryptocurrency wallets or accounts on cryptocurrency exchanges. However, everyone is familiar with the device of ATMs. The emergence of crypto ATMs within walking distance can make cryptocurrency a truly massive instrument.

Walmart (NYSE 🙂 is the largest retail chain in the world with a capitalization of $ 409 billion, 2.2 million employees and 5 thousand stores.

The company, as part of a pilot project, has installed 200 crypto ATMs throughout the United States in collaboration with Coinstar and Coinme. To buy Bitcoin, you need to deposit cash and receive a voucher, which will become active after creating an account on the Coinme platform. Such difficulties are caused by the need to comply with AML and KYC policies aimed at combating fraud and money laundering.

The commission for exchanging currency and buying Bitcoin is an impressive 11%. According to the agency Ascent, 20% of Americans surveyed want to buy cryptocurrency, but do not know how to do it. Crypto ATMs are designed for this category of people.

Now there are 30 thousand crypto ATMs in the world, 87% of which are in the United States. Some of them allow not only buying, but also selling cryptocurrency with cash. On average, 37 crypto ATMs are installed in the world per day, and the best growth rates are demonstrated by El Salvador, which recognized Bitcoin as the official currency this year.

The retail sector is more dependent on infrastructure for the massive adoption of the new instrument. Last fall, the explosive growth in demand for Bitcoin was provided by the PayPal payment system (NASDAQ :), which introduced the ability to purchase, store and settle in cryptocurrencies. Walmart could act as such a driver this year if it adds a crypto ATM to every store.

