Zakharova reacted to Germany’s warning about sanctions against Belarus

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, commented on the statement of her colleague from Germany Christopher Burger on the possible introduction of sanctions against those involved in the transfer of migrants through Belarus, in particular, on the freezing of accounts.

“Have you decided to freeze the accounts of American companies yet? After all, the migration crisis is not only the Belarusian-Lithuanian border. These are, first of all, Afghanistan, Syria, Libya, Iraq and much more, ”the Russian diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

The representative of the German Foreign Ministry Christopher Burger said earlier that companies and individuals involved in the transfer of migrants through Belarus to the European Union face sanctions in the form of a ban on entry, provision of services or supplies of goods, as well as freezing of accounts.

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen called the behavior of Belarus in the situation with migrants “a hybrid attack”.

Maria Zakharova, answering a question from RT DE, described as “complete absurdity” the statement of the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Horst Seehofer that the key to solving the migration crisis on the border of Belarus and the EU countries lies in Moscow.