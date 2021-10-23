10 facts about the movie “News from all over the world” with Tom Hanks

The first Western of Paul Greengrass’s career, a Golden Globe nomination for 12-year-old Helen Sengel and a pandemic that influenced the film.

The highly anticipated film by Paul Greengrass will be released on Netflix on February 10. The plot of the western “News from all over the world” is dedicated to the journey of two heroes across the Texas prairies – Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd agrees to take little Joanna, who was kidnapped by the Indians as a child, to the house of her uncle and aunt. “KinoReporter” has collected 10 facts about the film, which in this award season, most likely, will not be left without prizes.

1

The film is based on the novel of the same name by Paulette Giles, which she released in 2016. The action takes place after the end of Civil war, and in the center of the plot is the captain of the army Confederation, which the travels from one texas city to another reading hazetas to people hungry for good news. One day he meets 10-year-old Joanna, who was kidnapped by the Indians who killed her parents, and decides to help her return home.

The novel was adapted for the big screens by Luke Davis, who received an Oscar nomination for his biopic Lion five years ago. Paul Greengrass himself took part in the work on the script. He calls the book “an example of the healing of a divided country.”

“This is a film for our time, and it is about the healing power of stories. I think this is what we all need now“.

2

Tom Hanks and Helen Sengel, the youngest Golden Globe nominee, will star in News From All Around the World, turning 13 this summer. Haley Joel Osment (The Sixth Sense) and Kirsten Dunst (Interview with the Vampire) were previously nominated for the prestigious award at the age of 12, but they were still slightly older than the German-speaking actress.

Helen Sengel herself told reporters that she did not expect the nomination, but was very happy to receive it. Glen Close (Hillbilly’s Elegy), Olivia Colman (Father) and Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian) are nominated for Best Supporting Actress.

There is no doubt that a talented girl will have a great future: in December an authoritative agency signed an agreement with her CAA… The details of the deal are unknown, but Sengel has already announced that she “will star in new wonderful films.”

3

The producer of News From All Over the World approved Helen Sengel without the slightest hesitation.

“I immediately understood: she is what I need. It was obvious. So all the time the role was assigned to her, I did not even continue casting”Says Gail Matrax.

The young actress, who, for the sake of testing, learned several phrases in the Kiowa language, and talked with the descendants of the tribe on the set, did not disappoint on the set.

“Joann found it difficult to play for a number of reasons, especially because I had to play with my eyes and show emotions a lot. I could speak, but Kidd would just not understand me“, – explains the girl to reporters.

4

“News from all over the world” not only changed the release date several times due to the pandemic, but also wandered from studio to studio. The film rights were originally bought by the company Fox 2000 Picturesbut after the merge The Disney and Fox film was donated to Universal Pictures. Finally, due to the pandemic that paralyzed the rental, the international rights to show the picture were bought Netflix…

Paul Greengrass admits that he is somewhat disappointed that people will watch his creation at home, and not in cinemas, but says that it was a good solution in the midst of the crisis that the industry is facing.

“The film industry faced a huge crisis and production was halted worldwide. We have to make a choice – we could postpone the release for a year, but I didn’t want to. It seemed to me that the film resonated with today. And it seems to me that we will be back in theaters even faster than we ourselves expect. My prediction – this will happen within six months“.

5

Paul Greengrass took on News From Around the World in part because he had just finished filming the atrocities of Anders Breivik, who detonated the Oslo bomb and shot nearly eight dozen people on Uteya Island.

“When I took on this project after July 22, I wanted to make a movie about where to find the light. My previous film was dark and it was about dark things, so News From All Over the World was supposed to be the way out. What does the healing path look like? I wanted to make a movie about healing and atonement. I really liked the book, it seemed to be addressed to the present day. No matter what you believe in, everyone today feels uneasy that we are not united and divided. This is felt well in our country, and I am sure it is felt in yours as well. It feels like a crisis when everyone is heading in different directions.“.

6

Tom Hanks on the set of the film

It was Paul Greengrass’s old dream to make a western.

“I’ve done spy films on the run, filmed a lot of other things, but I never made the classic fine westerns. Several years ago I was working on a documentary about filmmakers who fought during the war. I then chose John Ford, which I remembered when I took up “News from all over the world.” I’ve reviewed all of his films, especially The Searchers. And my film is The Seekers in the opposite direction, because it is more a story about coming back than about searching. I wanted to make a movie that felt a little different, more slow, more classic“.

7

Greengrass, who usually uses complex technical devices in his paintings, was more restrained this time. The director admitted that he worked well with the cameraman Dariusz Wolski.

“Dariusz is known for his excellent camera work, where my style tends to be more in the first person. We communicated closely, trying to find a creative way of shooting. It didn’t take long: soon the picture suited my taste and at the same time looked like a classic Western, for which a sense of place and the beauty of the landscape are very important.“, Says Paul Greengrass.

eight

The director deliberately did not include the most violent scenes in the film, including the years that the captain spent in the war and the violence that Joanna experienced in her early childhood.

“I didn’t want to show these scenes with flashbacks. They would add extra melodrama and take away the depth of what is happening. I wanted the characters’ faces to speak for themselves“.

nine

Filming didn’t always go smoothly. Difficulties were caused by both the features of the area and the local fauna. For example, the group included a person making sure that no one was hurt by a snake bite. But the beauty of the landscapes paid for everything: according to the operator, Tom Hanks constantly came to the set before everything was ready for filming, sat down on a chair and enjoyed the view. When they tried to persuade him to return to the trailer, he invariably replied that he spent most of his life in trailers, and now wants to enjoy the beauty around him.

At the same time, the shooting radius was limited: despite the fact that the path of the characters in the film is estimated at 480 km, the shooting was carried out on an area no more than 50 km long not far from Santa Fe. The creators had to get out of it so that the locations were not similar to each other. To do this, every few days the scenery was dismantled and rebuilt, repainted, and also tried to shoot from a different angle. In addition, visual effects were sometimes used.

ten

As soon as Greengrass finished work on the director’s cut of the editing of News from All Over the World, Tom Hanks called him with the news that he had contracted the coronavirus. From that moment on, work on the installation had to be done remotely. The actor voiced his character after he had completely recovered.