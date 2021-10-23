19-year-old rapper was shot dead a year after kidnapping and rape

Swedish rapper Einar shot dead in Stockholm, reports The sun…

It is alleged that the musician, whose real name is Nils Grönberg, was killed by unknown persons.

The murder came three months after rapper Yasin received 10 months in prison for organizing the kidnapping of Einar. A year ago, the young man was kidnapped, tied up, beaten, raped and photographed, and the pictures of the young man’s humiliation were disseminated on social networks.

The death of Niels was commented on by Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Leuven. “Young life has been ruined. He meant a lot to many. Tragedy. The framework of what is permissible in a civilized country has long been violated. We need actions, not words, to turn this wave around and put Sweden in order, ”the politician said.

Gronberg made his musical debut at age 16, released four albums, and boasted tens of millions of streams on music platforms.