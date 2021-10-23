40 shares in one day. The most interesting news next week

There is a big premiere on the St. Petersburg Stock Exchange next Tuesday: trading in forty new shares will begin at once. More precisely, 41 foreign securities are added to the listing. There is a lot of everything: from hype IPOs to high-dividend funds. In this review, we will go through the most interesting of them and announce a detailed analysis of individual companies.

IPO with a yield of hundreds of percent

About a third of the securities, which will start trading on SPB on Tuesday, have been placed in the United States in recent months during an IPO, SPAC or spin-off. Most of those that made it to Russia showed shock growth rates of hundreds of percent.

Of the classic IPOs, the largest are Upstart and Affirm, which we plan to analyze separately later. Also look curious DLocal and 1Life Healthcare… Parsing is also expected on them. The average return on new IPOs has been over 350% and is up 18x in less than two years.

Rare SPAC

Six new reverse takeovers, each interesting in its own way. For example, MP Materials It is the largest producer of rare earth metals in the West, accounting for 15% of the world’s production, being the only competitor to China that dominates the industry. The paper has grown 3.5 times since last November.

Another unique specimen for our market is Desktop Metal… Investors greeted her listing coldly, but it is one of the most promising pioneers of 3D printing. The company is supported Google, Bmw and Ford, hoping to create on the basis of its technologies a source of cheap components for the assembly of auto and electric vehicles.

SoFi Technologies – a company that we will talk about separately when analyzing all new fintechs, as well as those that have been traded in Russia for a long time. Since the launch of SPAC, SoFi’s stock has doubled.

Profitable property

A whole scattering of new REITs (real estate funds) is coming out to St. Petersburg, and some of them are openly asking for a dividend portfolio. So, the annual yield WP Carey and Medical Properties Trust exceeds 5%. Some of the funds, for example, in the segment of storage cells and apartments, are growing significantly better than the market, playing on the rise in real estate prices.

Dividend banks

Continuing the conversation about the income portfolio, it is also worth paying attention to the financial sector. On Tuesday, St. Petersburg will add two inexpensive regional banks, including New york communitywhich has an attractive dividend of over 4.8%.

Another interesting feature is OneMain, former “daughter” Citigroup, which has created its own line of financial products. The dividend on the paper exceeds 5%. You can also note PennyMac, the third-largest US mortgage agency and financial conglomerate Voya Financial… Both are very cheap in terms of odds.

Top recommendation

Among the stocks that were not included in any of the previous lists, we will mention only those that occupy high positions in the forecasts of investment houses. These are six companies from different industries with a mature business and a good position in their niche.

For example, eXp World… The company has managed to digitize the brokerage business for the selection of commercial real estate, which is strongly tied to personal meetings and negotiations. Another interesting innovator is Globant SA The company optimizes software development, having clients in almost all countries of the world from Belarus to India, while it is itself located in Argentina.

The appearance of all new shares in trading should be expected after the opening of the main session in the US, that is, at 16:30 Moscow time. It may take some time for market makers to connect, and the first deals can take place, as usual, closer to the end of the first day of trading on St. Petersburg.

