409 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered per day in the Altai Territory

The total number of patients with coronavirus infection is 85,054 people, including 6436 children. 61 114 people recovered (+ 142). 6,054 people died (+31), all adults, including by causes of death: coronavirus infection – 4,716 people (+ 22); other causes of death – 1,338 people (+ 9).

As of October 23, 3836 people are being treated in infectious diseases hospitals with laboratory-confirmed coronavirus infection.

In addition, 415 patients with X-ray confirmed viral pneumonia similar to COVID-19 are being treated in covid hospitals.

The number of seriously ill patients is 815, of which 296 are connected to ventilators.

The Ministry of Health of the region has deployed 4578 beds, 3329 are connected to oxygen, 359 with mechanical ventilation. Reserve beds: 4578-3836-415 = 327.

30 people (asymptomatic virus carriers) are being monitored and treated on an outpatient basis.

270 patients with radiologically confirmed viral pneumonia, similar to COVID-19, are undergoing outpatient follow-up care in a hospital at home.

Over the past day, 409 new cases of the disease (including asymptomatic cases) of coronavirus infection were registered in the region: Barnaul – 124, Biysk – 33, Rubtsovsk – 22, Slavgorod – 16, Yegoryevsky District – 15, Novoaltaisk – 13, Kamen-na-Obi – 12, Zarinsk – 11, Topchikhinsky District – 10, Kulundinsky District – 9, Klyuchevsky, Kurinsky, German National, Tabunsky, Ust-Kalmansky, Shipunovsky Districts – 8 each, Biysk, Zmeinogorsky, Kalmansky, Smolensky Districts – 7 each, Pavlovsky District – 6, Altai, Burlinsky, Kamensky, Loktevsky districts – 5 each, Mikhailovsky, Romanovsky districts – 4 each, Zonal, Novichikhinsky, Petropavlovsky, Rodinsky, Sovetsky, Khabarsky districts – 3 each, Pospelikhinsky, Rebrikhinsky, Soloneshensky, Shelabolikhinsky districts – 2 , Volchikhinsky, Zalesovsky, Krasnogorsky, Kytmanovsky, Pervomaisky, Tretyakovsky, Uglovsky, Ust-Pristansky areas – 1 each.

In total, over the entire period of the pandemic, residents of cities and districts fell ill: Barnaul – 29203, Aleysk – 1586, Aleisky district – 729, Altai district – 409, Bayevsky district – 219, Belokurikha – 475, Biysk – 7519, Biysk district – 1058 , Blagoveshchensky District – 948, Burlinsky District – 484, Bystroistoksky District – 138, Volchikhinsky District – 674, Yegoryevsky District – 573, Eltsovsky District – 136, Zavyalovsky District – 404, Zalesovsky District – 411, Zarinsk – 2396, Zarinsky District – 334, ZATO Sibirskiy – 178, Zmeinogorsky District – 979, Zonal District – 532, Kalmansky District – 881, Kamen-on-Obi – 1243, Kamensky District – 390, Klyuchevsky District – 554, Kosikhinsky District – 402, Krasnogorsky District – 186, Krasnoshchekovsky district – 363, Krutikhinsky district – 408, Kulundinsky district – 912, Kurinsky district – 498, Kytmanovsky district – 279, Loktevsky district – 1148, Mamontovsky district – 490, Mikhailovsky district – 856, German national district – 505, Novichikhinsky district – 452, Novoaltaisk – 2176, Pavlovsky district – 997, Pankrushikhinsky district – 176, Pervomaisky district – 1357, Petropavlovsky district – 292, Pospelikhinsky district – 938, Rebrikhinsky district – 752, Rodinsky district – 481, Romanovsky district – 288, Rubtsovsk – 5895, Rubtsovsky district – 807, Slavgorod – 1863, Smolensky District – 345, Sovetsky District – 239, Soloneshensky District – 204, Soltonsky District – 286, Suetsky District – 85, Tabunsky District – 479, Talmensky District – 1147, Togulsky District – 367, Topchikhinsky District – 862, Tretyakovsky District – 486, Troitsky District – 474, Tyumentsevsky District – 398, Uglovsky District – 421, Ust-Kalmansky District – 633, Ust-Pristanskiy District – 438, Khabarsky District – 282, Tselinny District – 412, Charyshsky District – 284, Shelabolikhinsky District – 466, Shipunovsky district – 938, Yarovoe – 834.

Of the total number of cases, 913 cases are imported, incl. 248 – from abroad; 53,683 cases – by contact with previously ill persons. Of the 85054 cases: 18362 – in patients with community-acquired pneumonia, 57696 – in patients with acute respiratory viral infections, in 8996 cases – asymptomatic.

In total, 2,285,892 people were examined for a new coronavirus infection in the region. The average daily coverage of testing the inhabitants of the region was 350.92 studies per 100 thousand inhabitants or 9590 people per day. The number of tests, taking into account repeated studies, was 9879 over the past day.

In total, the Altai Territory for medical organizations received 1,036,948 sets of vaccines against the new coronavirus infection to immunize the population of Altai Territory over 18 years old. On the morning of October 23, 2021, 745112 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Altai Territory, including: 46 721 people received the first vaccination; 687 312 people are fully vaccinated (received two vaccinations or once Sputnik Light), 11 079 people received repeated vaccinations.