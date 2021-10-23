42 children in Kuban fell ill with coronavirus per day

As of October 23, a total of 262 new cases of COVID-19 infection were recorded.

The smallest patient is 5 months old, the oldest is 95 years old. Among the cases, 90 are men and 172 are women. The leaders in terms of morbidity are Krasnodar, followed by Sochi, Kurganinsky and Tuapse districts.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 79,377 people have tested positive in the Krasnodar Territory, of which 57,771 were discharged from hospitals after recovering from recovery. Failed to save 7,057 patients. 3,339 people continue to stay in hospitals, 11,210 people are undergoing treatment at home. In serious condition, 100 patients on mechanical ventilation, on ECMO – 7, commented in the Ministry of Health of the Krasnodar Territory.

As Kubanskie Novosti wrote earlier, Rospotrebnadzor announced a forecast for the incidence of coronavirus by the end of 2021. Epidemiologists believe that the restrictions that have now been introduced in the country will be enough to stabilize the epidemiological situation.

As a reminder, on October 20, the President signed a decree on non-working days from October 30 to November 7 with salary retention. Later, the authorities of the Krasnodar Territory and Adygea tightened antiquity measures and introduced QR codes.