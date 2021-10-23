60-year-old George Clooney will become a father four times

The news came as a pleasant surprise for the star couple.

George and Amal Clooney will soon become parents with many children. The wife of the famous actor is waiting for the twins.

According to an insider, the news came as a surprise for the star couple. Their loved ones were also pleasantly surprised. The Clooney couple announced the good news to the entourage in their favorite restaurant in Italy.

“George was dizzy with excitement and couldn’t wait to tell his friends about the upcoming replenishment. He was so proud and Amal was all beaming, ”a source shared with OK!

Note that 43-year-old Amal and 60-year-old Clooney are already raising twins Ella and Alexander. They learned about their mother’s pregnancy on their birthday. The twins’ gender has not yet been revealed. It is reported that Ella would like a little sister.

Amal Clooney’s pregnancy is still short. However, she is already appearing in public. This means that her interesting position will become noticeable to those around her.

George Clooney is not wasting his time and has taken up the development of a new children’s room on a grand scale. She will appear at the couple’s home in Los Angeles. The actor plans to transport his parents here. This way, grandparents will be able to see their grandchildren more often.

The star couple, it seems, also decided on godparents for the twins. They can be the Dukes of Sussex. The families became close after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to California.