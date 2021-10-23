A guilty verdict to a native of the USSR associated with Trump. Overview of events for the morning of October 23

Moscow and Chisinau were unable to agree on the terms of a new gas supply contract, and Moldova faces an energy crisis. The jury found Lev Parnas, a key figure in Ukrainegate, guilty of illegally financing the US election campaigns. The Ministry of Transport of Russia proposes to sharply raise prices for travel on toll roads.
These and other events – in the BBC review.
Gas supplies to Moldova under threat
Two-day Russian-Moldovan talks in Moscow on gas supplies ended in vain – Gazprom and representatives of the Moldovan government could not agree on the terms of a new contract.
A source close to the talks told Interfax that the Russian side offered a “fair market price” with an additional 25% discount. The amount is not named.
“The only condition for obtaining this discount was the return within 3 years of the debt of the Republic of Moldova accumulated over previous years for the supplied gas in the amount of about USD 700 million (excluding Transnistria). on the lack of the necessary funds, insisted on reducing the price by half the market price, “the agency quotes him.
Gas supplies to Moldova after November 1 were under threat, he said.
“In these conditions, the conclusion of a new long-term gas contract before November 1 is highly doubtful and there are high risks of a complete cessation of Russian gas supplies to Moldova after this date,” said the source of Interfax.
On October 1, Gazprom extended the contract with Chisinau for the supply of gas for a month. An alarming situation has developed in the gas sector of the country – the Moldovagaz company announced on October 6 that gas consumption exceeds the supply of fuel from Russia, and this may cause problems with the supply of electricity.
The government of Moldova on Friday asked the parliament to introduce a state of emergency, which will allow to expedite the allocation of budgetary funds for the purchase of additional volumes of gas.
Moldova does not recognize debt for Russian fuel – President Maia Sandu said earlier that Chisinau should not pay for gas used by residents of Transnistria, which he does not control.
Prime Minister Natalya Gavrilitsa also stated this on Friday. “Historical indebtedness is a very large debt, which we do not recognize, we do not believe that it should be part of the negotiations on a gas contract. This is a topic for a separate conversation, it should be discussed in a different context,” Gavrilitsa said on the air of Moldova 1 TV channel. (quoted by RIA Novosti).
Ukrainiangate defendant found guilty
A jury of the US federal court found Lev Parnas, an American businessman of Ukrainian origin, guilty of illegally financing election campaigns in the country.
Parnas is known as a close associate of Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and personal lawyer of ex-President Donald Trump. The scandal with his participation was named “Ukrainegate”.
According to the prosecution, Parnas, as well as his former associate Igor Fruman, illegally donated to various structures associated with the Republican Party and the election headquarters of Donald Trump, a large amount received from Russian businessman Andrei Muravyov.
In addition, as the prosecutor argued in court, they tried to exert political influence not only for their financial interests, but also to promote the political interests of a certain Ukrainian official who was seeking the resignation of the US ambassador to Ukraine.
The jury also passed a guilty verdict against another native of the USSR, Andrei Kukushkin, a partner of businessman Muravyov.
It is known that Fruman pleaded guilty back in September last year. Parnas claims that he did not violate American laws – his lawyers argue that Muravyov’s funds went to investments, and not to sponsor the election campaign.
Russia is going to raise prices for travel on toll roads
It is proposed to raise the maximum fare on already laid toll roads to 5 rubles per kilometer.
For large-capacity vehicles, the rise in the fare will be even more significant.
The Ministry of Transport motivates this by the need to increase the pace of road construction in the face of a deficit of budgetary funding and refers to the fact that in Russia the average fare on toll roads is lower than in Europe.
“According to the results of bringing the tariff for 1 km of a toll road section of a foreign country to the level of purchasing power of citizens of the Russian Federation, the average tariff in Europe is 3.59 rubles per 1 km, which is 35.5% higher than the average tariff for 1 km in the Russian Federation. Federation “, – said in the explanatory note to the bill.
Coordinator of the movement “Society of Blue Buckets” Pyotr Shkumatov, in an interview with secretmag.ru, warned that an increase in tariffs for travel on toll roads could kill automobile tourism in Russia.
“The road from Moscow to Sochi will cost 5,000 rubles, plus the same amount back. Taking into account gasoline, the trip will cost 26,000 rubles – it is cheaper to fly to Turkey. If you go from the capital to St. Petersburg on the M11, you will have to pay 3,500 rubles only at the tariff.” “It costs so much. Therefore, autotourism in this regard will stop,” the publication quotes him as saying.
Other news – briefly
- The Pentagon announced the elimination of the high-ranking field commander of the Al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia and other countries) Abdul Hamid al-Matar in northwestern Syria. According to the US military, he was killed in an MQ-9 drone airstrike.
- The health of Czech President Milos Zeman has improved slightly over the past two days thanks to comprehensive treatment, said a spokeswoman for the Central Military Hospital in Prague. Posted with permission from Zeman. On Sunday, October 10, he was admitted to the intensive care unit of the hospital, he was unconscious for several days. According to the attending physician and director of the hospital, Miroslav Zaboral, such a sharp exacerbation was the result of complications of a chronic disease.
- The Savelovsky court in Moscow has arrested two members of the religious cell of Jehovah’s Witnesses (the organization is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned) Sergei Tolokonnikov and Roman Mareev. Another participant, Anatoly Marunov, is under house arrest. According to media reports, the followers of Jehovah’s Witnesses are charged with attempts to involve a serviceman in the organization, to whom they handed over recognized extremist literature, and also invited them to sermons and prayers.
- The Russian Ministry of Health allowed to simultaneously vaccinate against influenza and coronavirus – with the proviso that drugs must be injected into different parts of the body.
- In the Amur Region, a freight train and a truck collided, the driver of the car was killed, the locomotive and 14 carriages of the train derailed, the locomotive crew was taken to the hospital. The accident occurred on Saturday at 04:58 Moscow time at a regulated railway crossing at the Ledyanaya station of the Trans-Baikal railway. According to preliminary information, the culprit of the accident was a truck driver who drove out on the way with a prohibitive traffic light. “The passenger train # 8 is being delayed on the Omsk-Vladivostok route,” ZabZhD reports. Operational headquarters is working at the scene.