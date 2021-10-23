A guilty verdict to a native of the USSR associated with Trump. Overview of events for the morning of October 23

6 hours ago

Moscow and Chisinau were unable to agree on the terms of a new gas supply contract, and Moldova faces an energy crisis. The jury found Lev Parnas, a key figure in Ukrainegate, guilty of illegally financing the US election campaigns. The Ministry of Transport of Russia proposes to sharply raise prices for travel on toll roads.

Gas supplies to Moldova under threat

Two-day Russian-Moldovan talks in Moscow on gas supplies ended in vain – Gazprom and representatives of the Moldovan government could not agree on the terms of a new contract.

A source close to the talks told Interfax that the Russian side offered a “fair market price” with an additional 25% discount. The amount is not named.

“The only condition for obtaining this discount was the return within 3 years of the debt of the Republic of Moldova accumulated over previous years for the supplied gas in the amount of about USD 700 million (excluding Transnistria). on the lack of the necessary funds, insisted on reducing the price by half the market price, “the agency quotes him.

Gas supplies to Moldova after November 1 were under threat, he said.

“In these conditions, the conclusion of a new long-term gas contract before November 1 is highly doubtful and there are high risks of a complete cessation of Russian gas supplies to Moldova after this date,” said the source of Interfax.

On October 1, Gazprom extended the contract with Chisinau for the supply of gas for a month. An alarming situation has developed in the gas sector of the country – the Moldovagaz company announced on October 6 that gas consumption exceeds the supply of fuel from Russia, and this may cause problems with the supply of electricity.

The government of Moldova on Friday asked the parliament to introduce a state of emergency, which will allow to expedite the allocation of budgetary funds for the purchase of additional volumes of gas.

Moldova does not recognize debt for Russian fuel – President Maia Sandu said earlier that Chisinau should not pay for gas used by residents of Transnistria, which he does not control.

Prime Minister Natalya Gavrilitsa also stated this on Friday. “Historical indebtedness is a very large debt, which we do not recognize, we do not believe that it should be part of the negotiations on a gas contract. This is a topic for a separate conversation, it should be discussed in a different context,” Gavrilitsa said on the air of Moldova 1 TV channel. (quoted by RIA Novosti).

Ukrainiangate defendant found guilty

A jury of the US federal court found Lev Parnas, an American businessman of Ukrainian origin, guilty of illegally financing election campaigns in the country.

Parnas is known as a close associate of Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and personal lawyer of ex-President Donald Trump. The scandal with his participation was named “Ukrainegate”.

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Lev Parnas (left) posted a $ 1 million bail in 2019 and has been under house arrest ever since.

According to the prosecution, Parnas, as well as his former associate Igor Fruman, illegally donated to various structures associated with the Republican Party and the election headquarters of Donald Trump, a large amount received from Russian businessman Andrei Muravyov.

In addition, as the prosecutor argued in court, they tried to exert political influence not only for their financial interests, but also to promote the political interests of a certain Ukrainian official who was seeking the resignation of the US ambassador to Ukraine.

The jury also passed a guilty verdict against another native of the USSR, Andrei Kukushkin, a partner of businessman Muravyov.

It is known that Fruman pleaded guilty back in September last year. Parnas claims that he did not violate American laws – his lawyers argue that Muravyov’s funds went to investments, and not to sponsor the election campaign.

The BBC wrote extensively about this story.

Russia is going to raise prices for travel on toll roads

It is proposed to raise the maximum fare on already laid toll roads to 5 rubles per kilometer.

Photo author, Alexander Shcherbak / TASS

For large-capacity vehicles, the rise in the fare will be even more significant.

The Ministry of Transport motivates this by the need to increase the pace of road construction in the face of a deficit of budgetary funding and refers to the fact that in Russia the average fare on toll roads is lower than in Europe.

“According to the results of bringing the tariff for 1 km of a toll road section of a foreign country to the level of purchasing power of citizens of the Russian Federation, the average tariff in Europe is 3.59 rubles per 1 km, which is 35.5% higher than the average tariff for 1 km in the Russian Federation. Federation “, – said in the explanatory note to the bill.

Coordinator of the movement “Society of Blue Buckets” Pyotr Shkumatov, in an interview with secretmag.ru, warned that an increase in tariffs for travel on toll roads could kill automobile tourism in Russia.

“The road from Moscow to Sochi will cost 5,000 rubles, plus the same amount back. Taking into account gasoline, the trip will cost 26,000 rubles – it is cheaper to fly to Turkey. If you go from the capital to St. Petersburg on the M11, you will have to pay 3,500 rubles only at the tariff.” “It costs so much. Therefore, autotourism in this regard will stop,” the publication quotes him as saying.

