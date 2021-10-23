A guilty verdict to a native of the USSR associated with Trump. Overview of events for the morning of October 23

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
221

Bus Moscow-Chisinau

Photo author, Getty Images

Moscow and Chisinau were unable to agree on the terms of a new gas supply contract, and Moldova faces an energy crisis. The jury found Lev Parnas, a key figure in Ukrainegate, guilty of illegally financing the US election campaigns. The Ministry of Transport of Russia proposes to sharply raise prices for travel on toll roads.

These and other events – in the BBC review.

Gas supplies to Moldova under threat

Two-day Russian-Moldovan talks in Moscow on gas supplies ended in vain – Gazprom and representatives of the Moldovan government could not agree on the terms of a new contract.

A source close to the talks told Interfax that the Russian side offered a “fair market price” with an additional 25% discount. The amount is not named.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here