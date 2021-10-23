A lockdown was introduced in the Voronezh region covered by covid

Lockdown in the Voronezh region will be introduced from Monday, October 25, regional authorities confirmed after a meeting of the headquarters. Non-working days will last until November 7 inclusive.

All catering, beauty salons, retail outlets will be closed, including on the territory of shopping centers, supermarkets, warehouses, fairs, markets, as well as sports clubs and swimming pools. Allowed the sale of food, the work of pharmacies, veterinary clinics, car services, cell phone shops, organizations of funeral services and other facilities. Details here.

The days from October 30 to November 7 are declared non-working in Russia. According to federal authorities, the general vacation will help contain the unprecedented spread of the coronavirus. If necessary, the most “difficult” regions were allowed to increase the number of non-working days.

For the first time, the regime of general self-isolation or lockdown in the Voronezh region was introduced on March 31, 2020. At that time, there were only eight coronavirus cases in the region. In the first two weeks, Voronezh residents strictly observed the regime – the streets were empty. Thus, it was possible to contain the spread of the virus, and by mid-May the Voronezh region entered the first stage of lifting restrictions. But soon the incidence increased sharply.

In October 2021, the Voronezh Region was covered by the fourth wave of covid, and it turned out to be the most terrible. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova reported to Vladimir Putin on the critical mortality rate from covid in the Voronezh region. The region introduced mandatory vaccination of certain categories of people, a QR code system and a “curfew”, canceled mass events and deployed a record number of beds. So far, the situation is only getting worse.