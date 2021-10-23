A powerful earthquake hit the island of Palma

The most powerful earthquake in the past month and a half occurred on the island of Palma (Canary Islands, Spain), where the volcanic eruption continues, reports … RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

MADRID, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The most powerful earthquake in the past month and a half occurred on the island of Palma (Canary Islands, Spain), where the volcanic eruption continues, according to the Spanish National Geographic Institute. Experts estimated the magnitude at 4.9, the depth of the source – 38 kilometers. Meanwhile, the main cone of the volcano collapsed again Over the past month and a half, Palma has experienced several tens of thousands of earthquakes, seismic activity began two weeks before the eruption. Only on Saturday, several dozen tremors were recorded, more than ten of them with a magnitude higher than 3. Palm started on September 19. On the night of September 29, lava reached the ocean and formed a ledge. Lava covered an area of ​​about 850 hectares, more than 1.3 thousand buildings were destroyed, most of them were residential buildings, over 7 thousand people were evacuated.

21:11 23.10.2021 (updated: 21:27 10/23/2021)

A powerful earthquake hit the island of Palma

MADRID, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The most powerful earthquake in the last month and a half occurred on the island of Palma (Canary Islands, Spain), where the volcanic eruption continues, according to the Spanish National Geographic Institute.

Experts estimated the magnitude at 4.9, the depth of the focus – 38 kilometers.

Meanwhile, the main cone of the volcano collapsed again, according to the Karan Volcanological Institute.

Over the past month and a half, several tens of thousands of earthquakes have occurred on Palma, seismic activity began two weeks before the eruption began.

On Saturday alone, several dozen tremors were recorded, more than ten of them with a magnitude higher than 3.

The volcanic eruption on the island of Palma began on September 19. On the night of September 29, lava reached the ocean and formed a ledge. Lava covered an area of ​​about 850 hectares, more than 1.3 thousand buildings were destroyed, most of them were residential buildings, over 7 thousand people were evacuated.

