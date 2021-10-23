A resident of Rostov-on-Don was suspected of killing his six-year-old grandson

https://ria.ru/20211023/rostov-1755921299.html

ROSTOV-ON-DON, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Investigators have opened a criminal case against a resident of Rostov-on-Don, who is suspected of killing a six-year-old grandson, a representative of SUSK Russia in the Rostov region told reporters. inflicted multiple knife wounds on his six-year-old grandson … The boy died, “he said. The criminal case was initiated under the article” Murder committed against a minor “of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Investigators examined the scene, seized material evidence, assigned forensic, molecular genetic, fingerprint forensic examinations. The suspect is currently detained. The Prosecutor’s Office of the Rostov Region has also organized “verification of the reasons, circumstances and conditions of the incident, compliance with the requirements of federal legislation on minors.”

