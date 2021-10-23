https://ria.ru/20211023/ubiystvo-1755947688.html
A resident of the Nizhny Novgorod region shot his wife and brother-in-law
A resident of the Nizhny Novgorod region shot his wife and brother-in-law – Russia news today
A resident of the Nizhny Novgorod region shot his wife and brother-in-law
A man suspected of killing two people – his wife and her brother – was detained in the Nizhny Novgorod region, according to the regional investigation department of the RF IC. RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021
2021-10-23T15: 33
2021-10-23T15: 33
2021-10-23T19: 54
incidents
Nizhny Novgorod Region
Nizhny Novgorod
investigative committee of russia (cc rf)
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/17/1755970742_0:149:1600:1049_1920x0_80_0_0_a28a0bd55b738c9ac59b6c2c532dbf29.jpg
NIZHNY NOVGOROD, 23 October – RIA Novosti. A man suspected of killing two people – his wife and her brother – was detained in the Nizhny Novgorod region, according to the regional investigation department of the RF IC. The bodies of a man and a woman with gunshot wounds were found in an apartment at a house on Piskunov Street in Nizhny Novgorod on October 22. A criminal case was initiated on the grounds of a crime under Part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder of two persons). ” a suspected citizen, “the regional SUSK said in a statement. According to the investigation, on October 20, during a family quarrel, the suspect fired a gun at his wife and her brother. After that, the man fled the scene of the crime. “The suspect has been detained, he confessed to what he had done. In the near future, the suspect will be charged and a measure of restraint will be chosen. The investigation continues,” the message says.
https://ria.ru/20211023/rostov-1755921299.html
Nizhny Novgorod Region
Nizhny Novgorod
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/17/1755970742_2-0:1599:1198_1920x0_80_0_0_278439961712dd02ab791675055e3b28.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, nizhny novgorod region, nizhny novgorod, the investigative committee of russia (cc rf), russia
A resident of the Nizhny Novgorod region shot his wife and brother-in-law