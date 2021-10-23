After the protests, the Sochi authorities canceled the one-way traffic on the section of the highway where the accident with the participation of Sobchak occurred

After the residents’ protests, the Sochi authorities canceled the one-way traffic on the section of the highway where an accident recently occurred with the participation of TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak.

The movement along the highway from Adler in the direction of Krasnaya Polyana and back, as before, will be in both directions. The residents of Sochi and the surrounding area did not like the experiment of the authorities. They were opposed to a one-way stretch of almost 30 kilometers. Local residents protested for two days, at some point they blocked the highway and demanded that the previous traffic pattern be returned. People complained that it became much more difficult for them to travel home, to work, or to take their children to school. Instead of 20 minutes, it takes 2 hours due to traffic jams. After the regional authorities discussed the situation with the Minister of Transport of Russia, the experiment was canceled. The words of the high-ranking policeman who informed the people about this were drowned in glee.

One-way traffic on the Adler-Krasnaya Polyana highway was introduced after an accident in which TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak fell two weeks ago. The driver who was taking her to the airport drove into the oncoming lane and crashed into another car, where the passenger died. After the accident, Sobchak left for the airport, for which she was criticized a lot on social networks. The TV presenter said that she did not rush the driver and left the scene of the accident after doctors were called to the victims.

The driver who was driving Sobchak became a defendant in the criminal case. He may face a long term.