against revolutions, new ethics and culture of abolition

Vladimir Putin presented his ideological platform to the Valdai Club. He smashed political correctness to smithereens, told how Western schools refuse to teach Shakespeare, how Hollywood publishes memoranda of who can and cannot be filmed, and the propaganda department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union could not have done better than a culture of cancellation – cancel culture – turned into racism the other way around. Well, it was not without one of Putin’s favorite topics about parent number one and parent number two, which he enriched with new illustrations and examples: breast milk is now called human – such a discussion exists, it is true – children from childhood are almost forced to change their sex , it doesn’t seem like the truth at all.

In general, here it is, as Putin said, healthy, reasonable conservatism, which he, Putin, will promote in Russia, as he added, the conservatism of the optimists, because he believes that everything will be fine, although he does not really believe it. In any case, now we have two whole conservative manifestos – one by Konstantin Bogomolov, about queer socialism and the new ethical Reich, and the second from Vladimir Putin about the new Bolsheviks, and you can choose which one you like best.

In fact, Putin’s reasoning about a new ethics and about the frightening expansion of the multi-gender world is not of great value – it is not so much an ideological as a political technological design of the regime of personal power that he built in Russia and the fight against the West, on which this is his personal power and holds on. But one thesis, it seems to me, Putin formulated sincerely, from the heart. In his picture of the world, 1917 and 1991 (Gorbachev’s perestroika) are phenomena of the same order – two revolutions that twice led to the collapse of the great country of Russia. Hence the conclusion: any revolution is evil.

“A revolution is not a way out of a crisis, but a way to aggravate this crisis. No revolution was worth the damage it inflicted on human potential“, – said Putin, speaking at a meeting of the Valdai International Club.

This is a strong, albeit controversial, claim. One can argue with the literal comparison of 1917 with the end of the 1980s, because October 1917 is a victory of violence and terror, although it is also true that Russia has never been such a free country as three years since 1990, 1993 and eight months from February to October 1917. But Putin understands well what he is saying: he is not satisfied with the Bolshevik, revolutionary, Leninist Russia with its dreams of the victory of communism and the ideas of equality, and not without reason he sees himself as an adherent of a frozen, Stalinist, autocratic, imperial Russia, which was destroyed by Gorbachev’s peaceful revolution. … This is Vladimir Putin’s real healthy conservatism.

The fight against gays in the Kremlin was invented in 2013, and Putin always spoke out against revolutions, and was very unhappy even when in 2003 the first post-Soviet leader Eduard Shevardnadze fell under popular anger, although they had a difficult relationship. This is a fundamental point: issues of power should be resolved in the quiet of offices, and not on the street, this is what they call – everything should be in accordance with the law. And when Putin answered the Nobel laureate Dmitry Muratov, although he congratulated him, he sarcastically pointed out that he is now in good company of Gorbachev and Obama, in his picture of the world both are leaders of the world color revolutions, and the speaker of the Duma really wants to take their Nobel prizes away Vyacheslav No Putin No Russia Volodin. But Muratov talked about something else, about what a Russian journalist who received the Nobel Peace Prize should talk about – how the Kremlin is crushing the journalistic workshop with the help of the law on “foreign agents”. And these were the key words voiced at the Valdai Forum.

“This law is without trial, there is no provision for a court. You are appointed as a foreign agent, and there is no contest of sides, evidence and a verdict. There is a stigma. Let me remind you of our favorite book from childhood: this is the same stigma as Milady in The Three Musketeers. But after all, when Milady was beheaded, the Lille executioner at dawn, nevertheless read her sentence. And here there is no verdict. Moreover, it is impossible to get out of this law. We do not even have a warning that from tomorrow you will become a foreign agent. For many, this is undoubtedly the enemy of the Motherland. I remember in my service [в армии]that after all, in the charter of the guard service, the sentry first fires a warning shot upward, and without a warning shot, only shoots, excuse me, the convoy in the camp“, – said Muratov at a meeting of the international discussion” Valdai Club “.

And the camp convoy, as you know, is guarding the state from revolutions. Muratov’s speech was directed in such a way that RT head Margarita Simonyan immediately shared her foreign agent experience in America. She said that she was being summoned to America for interrogation and there, as Putin himself put it for Muratov, “the five is breaking.” Here, of course, the question naturally arises, how is it that only Russian citizens become “foreign agents” – either in America or in Russia. Before that, Muratov remembered the appearance of the law on “foreign agents” – that the Kremlin always refers to the same alleged law in America: why should everything be copied from the States, we do not copy every law from them. And Putin replied:

“Should we copy everything from the Americans? All is not necessary. But here many people of liberal views in Russia nevertheless urge to copy almost everything? “ – said the head of state.

Okay, a lot of things would make sense to copy both in America and in Europe: from the independence of the court to the change of power – the list is actually long, but I don’t understand Putin’s logic anyway. If the liberals propose to copy almost everything from America, then should they take at least something? Would it be awkward in front of Russian liberalism? How the desire of liberals to adopt political practices from the West explains in this case the meaning of the actions of the Russian authorities: we have our own path, but we will still export their most disgusting laws. Is that how it turns out?

And the main thing: the meaning of Putin’s answer to Muratov is very simple and sincere. He says: this list of the Ministry of Justice, replenished every Friday, is sheer nonsense against the background of how you can actually persecute journalists, he, Putin, is kind, and you sit quietly and do not complain, or it still happens.

“Therefore, when you said that there is no verdict, there really is no such sentence. With Milady there was a sentence – they cut off her head. And here no one chops anything. As you worked further, so continue to work“, – added the president.

In general, everything is just beginning, but for now Vladimir Putin is proposing to treat him and his work with the independent Russian press in logic, but he could have slashed. Moreover, the examples are before our eyes.

Preview photo: Dmitry Feoktistov / TASS