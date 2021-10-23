Ageism in spite of: childbirth at 70 and the reward to the wrong address | Articles

What is the most ancient profession that the Spanish prime minister has taken up, why the Californians massively fell into religion and what made the British queen give up one conditionally honorary title. The most curious events of the outgoing week are in the Izvestia compilation.

Down with the first oldest

In 2019, when the Spanish Socialist Workers’ Party went to the polls, a proposal to ban prostitution in the country appeared in its election manifesto. … Then it was considered a populist gesture to attract women voters to the side of the socialists. The party won the elections, by the way, but did not take any steps to eradicate the first ancient profession in Spain. But this week Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez spoke about it again, promising to ban prostitution, as this practice “enslaves women” …

Photo: TASS / EPA / FERNANDO VILLAR

The body trade was decriminalized in Spain in 1995 – only the activities of pimps remained outside the law. But the problems persisted: according to police estimates, now in Spain there are about 300 thousand priestesses of love, and at the same time the overwhelming majority of them are engaged in prostitution not voluntarily, but because of being in sexual slavery …

Back in 2011, the UN named Spain the third largest prostitution market in the world after Thailand and Puerto Rico. And local researchers estimate the daily turnover of the sex trade at € 7-8 million. So, with such income, it will not be easy to eradicate prostitution. … In addition, Spanish men are unlikely to like the prime minister’s idea: according to another study, the services of prostitutes in the country are used by about 39% of the population …

Make the USA Pray to God

California has become one of the US states with the currently lowest incidence of COVID-19 in the country. But local authorities decided not to rest on their laurels and were the first among all American states to announce compulsory coronavirus vaccinations for schoolchildren. Of course, many parents did not like this very much. and protests against mandatory vaccinations swept across California.

Photo: Global Look Press / Zeng Hui

But some Californians took a different path, similar to the way pacifists tried to “mow” from the army in their time, relying on their peacefulness. They took advantage of a loophole in vaccination regulations that allowed them to opt out of injections for religious reasons. … Already 450 Los Angeles firefighters and 800 San Francisco firefighters and police officers have been sent letters confirming that vaccinations are contrary to religious beliefs.

So far, local authorities have not approved any of these requests, but the industry of “certificates of faith” issued by religious groups is only gaining momentum. … “The vaccine creates a morally compromising situation for many people of faith,” said Pastor Greg Farrington of the Christian Church of Destiny, who organized protests in the Californian city of Rocklin against state demands to vaccinate schoolchildren and offered “rejection letters” to all comers.

Criminal connivance

Most often, the phrase “crime against humanity” is associated with the times of Hitler’s Germany, the events in the former Yugoslavia of the 1990s, or, say, genocide and massacres in the countries of the African continent. But this week, a man was accused of a similar crime, whose actions, according to the investigation, led to the death of 600 thousand people, and without a single shot …

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro committed nine crimes at once, a special Senate commission that investigated the activities of the government in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic decided … For example, Bolsonaro, who calls COVID-19 “mild flu”, despite the fact that he himself had had it, walked without a mask, as a result of which he endangered fellow citizens at public events, promoted the use of dubious drugs against the virus (and this falls under the article “Harlatanism”) and, most importantly, opposed the program of vaccination of the population … As you know, the result of this behavior of the head of state was the anti-record that Brazil set in terms of the number of cases and deaths from a dangerous virus.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Photo: REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino

Of course, Bolsonaro is not the first world leader to take the coronavirus seriously and question the effectiveness of vaccines. … At one time, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov offered to be treated for coronavirus with tincture from the Issyk-Kul root, and his Belarusian colleague Alexander Lukashenko – with a glass of vodka and a trip to the bathhouse (although later he said that he was joking). And the Turkmen leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov simply banned the word “coronavirus”, apparently believing that since there is no word, there is no problem. But the Brazilian leader is the first who risks not only earning impeachment for opposing the fight against the pandemic, but also being put on trial for it. … Next week, the Senate report will be finalized and sent to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the federal police, the chairman of the Chamber of Deputies (he has the right to initiate the impeachment of the president) and the International Criminal Court.

At 95, the queen berry again

The British Queen Elizabeth II, who has – in addition to the main one – a number of titles and honorary titles, this week decided to politely refuse the next award offered to her. British magazine The Oldie (“Old Man” or “Old Woman”) decided to celebrate the role of the Queen in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and at the same time honor Elizabeth on the eve of the 70th anniversary of her stay on the British throne. And he proposed to award the royal lady the title of “Old Woman of the Year” …

“A person is as old as he feels himself,” the 95-year-old queen said in a response letter to the editor of the magazine, explaining that she felt too young for this award. and offering to hand it over to someone more appropriate.

Photo: theoldie.co.uk

The other day, journalists found out that Elizabeth II quite recently, on the advice of doctors, refused to drink alcohol. … But the fact that before that the royal lady could afford to have a glass or two of her beloved martini almost every day testifies that everything is in order with her health. And, as you know, in a healthy body there is a healthy mind.

By the way, the now deceased spouse of the Queen – who did not live a few months before his 100th birthday, Duke Philip of Edinburgh – was nominated by the same magazine for the 2011 “Spouse of the Year” award. Prince Philip accepted the award – and even joked that “nothing raises morale as much as a reminder that the years go by faster.”

Young was not young

Another, let’s say, far from young woman decided to reject the force of gravity of the past years. This week 70-year-old Jivunben Rabari presented to journalists her first-born son Lalo, who was recently born with the help of IVF …

A woman from the small village of Mora in the Indian state of Gujarat has been married for 45 years, but all these years of attempts to have a child for her and her husband ended in nothing … And then the couple (the newly-made father – 75) decided to turn to science. The doctors, however, did not immediately agree to carry out Rabari IVF: they persistently discouraged her for about three months, but then gave up. First, she underwent surgery to enlarge the uterus for in vitro fertilization. As the doctor explained, despite the risks, the couple was absolutely confident in the birth of a child and twice a month regularly traveled 150 km by bus for regular medical examinations.

Photo: Dr Naresh Bhanushali

Experts recommend IVF up to 43 years old because after this age women are more likely to develop life-threatening complications, and babies are often born with genetic diseases or mental health problems, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and autism.