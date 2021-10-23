Alec Baldwin testifies in connection with the death of cameraman Galina Hutchins

Foreign media continue to talk about the tragic incident that occurred during the filming of the western “Rust” near the city of Santa Fe (New Mexico).

A Ukrainian citizen, American cameraman Galina Hutchins, died on the set of the Western “Rast” near the city of Santa Fe. She was accidentally shot by the producer and leading actor, the popular Hollywood actor Alec Baldwin. The director of the film, Joel Sousa, was also wounded.

The incident occurred during the filming of a scene in which Baldwin had to fire blanks. The weapon was used on set as props, The Hollywood Reporter reported, citing a filming company official.

“According to investigators, it looks like a pistol should have been used in the scene that was being filmed at that moment,” Agence France-Presse was quoted by a police report.

“There are no words to describe my shock and my sadness over the tragic incident that claimed the life of Galina Hutchins, mother, wife and our esteemed colleague. I fully cooperate with the police investigation in order to establish how this tragedy happened. I am in contact with her. husband and offer my support to him and his family “, – wrote Baldwin on Twitter.

Hutchins, 42, was sent to the hospital by helicopter, but she died. Souza, 48, was rushed to the hospital by ambulance. American actress Frances Fisher, who participated in the filming, tweeted that he had already been discharged from the hospital, although it was previously reported that Sousa was in intensive care.

“Baldwin testified to the police,” the Santa Fe sheriff’s spokesman told Agence France Presse. “He made statements and answered their questions. He came voluntarily and left the building after testifying. arrested. “

The police, however, have not yet confirmed or denied the assumption that the pistol, along with blank cartridges, accidentally turned out to be a combat one.