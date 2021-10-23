Alice Cooper doesn’t believe Johnny Depp could have used violence against Amber Heard

Los Angeles, May 14. Hollywood Vampires lead singer Alice Cooper spoke publicly about the conflict between his colleague Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard. The musician sided with the actor.

Cooper knows Depp well, who plays with him in the Hollywood Vampires. The artist called the star of the films “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “Edward Scissorhands” and others the most harmless of those whom he has ever met.

“Johnny is one of the sweetest and most harmless people I have ever met in my life, so I don’t believe all these stories, because I know him, and everyone who knows him thinks the same,” he said. singer in an interview with the New York Post.

The ex-wife of a Hollywood actor accused him of domestic violence. The Sun tabloid published material claiming that Depp used psychological and physical violence against Heard. He sued the publication, but lost the case. Due to accusations of violence, the artist lost many roles in films.

Despite a difficult period in his career, Depp never ceases to receive words of support from fans. Not so long ago, they once again admired the humanity of the actor, who knelt in front of a fan to leave an autograph.