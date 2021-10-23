Amber Heard asks LAPD for information on incidents involving Johnny Depp

The actress made the same request to the representatives of the Disney studio.

Los Angeles Police may play a role in the new hearing of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp. The actress asked the relevant authorities to provide her with “all information regarding documents and messages of any nature” about Depp and “incidents of drug or alcohol use, including suspicion of drug or alcohol use.”

Amber Heard made a similar request to representatives of Disney Studios… She and her lawyers are looking for detailed information about “any delays or delays caused by Depp,” “any incidents of violence or abuse by Depp,” as well as cases where he intervened in the recruitment or casting of actors, and disagreements with writers, producers and directors during the work on the fifth “Pirates of the Caribbean”, when Depp and Heard were still married.

According to media reports, the ex-wife of Johnny Depp wants not only to get documents that shed light on the shooting and reshooting of the blockbuster, but also seeks virtual testimony from representatives of the studio. The actress’s lawyers also insist on obtaining “sunher informationandtouchingherya all documents and messages of any nature between Disney and Depp since January 1, 2018 and Until now”. A Disney spokesman said the company had not received a subpoena.

Johnny Depp sues Amber Heard $ 50 million in March 2019 after she wrote an article in the Washington Post about being a victim of domestic violence. The actor accused the ex-wife of libel. Depp lost the same lawsuit regarding the British tabloid Sun last fall, after which he lost his role as Gellert Grindelwald. The actor has already filed an appeal and hopes for the best.

Source: deadline.com