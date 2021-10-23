Amber Heard became a mother for the first time

Amber Heard became a mother. The 35-year-old actress announced this joyful and unexpected news for her fans on July 1, 2021 in social networks, posting a photo with her daughter.

– On the one hand, my personal life does not concern anyone. But I also understand that the nature of my work puts me in control. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Una Paige Heard. She is the beginning of my new life, – wrote Amber. – Four years ago I decided that I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I hope we have come to the point where it has become the norm not to want a ring for the sake of a crib.

According to Page Six, the girl was named after Amber’s late mom, Paige. The baby was given birth by a surrogate mother. As the friends of the actress said, she was examined some time ago, and the doctors passed a verdict that she would never be able to bear the child herself.