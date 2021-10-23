Amber Heard scoffed at Johnny Depp fans’ accusations

The actress was reproached for lying about the beatings that Depp inflicted on her.

Recently it became known that a British court rejected Johnny Depp’s request to review the verdict in the case against Amber Heard. Apparently, because of this, a new wave of indignation from fans and friends of the actor arose towards Amber Heard.

On the actress’s Twitter page, a correspondence began between her and users who accused her of libel against Depp. Former lawyer for the actor Adam Waldman posted several photos of Amber, taken at the same time that, according to the actress, Johnny was beating her. Adam drew attention to the fact that the photo does not show the beatings that Hurd spoke about in court.

12/15/15 allegation “I had bruised ribs. Bruises all over my body, bruises on my forearms from trying to defend the blows. I had 2 black eyes. I had a broken nose. I had a broken lip ”

Justice Nichols – I believe her

UK Appeals Court – we believe him

But oops … PHOTO SHOOT! pic.twitter.com/gvfV2GHCH3 – Adam Waldman (@adam_waldman) March 25, 2021

“12.15.15, charges:“ My ribs were beaten off. There were bruises all over my body. His forearms were bruised from attempts to defend himself. The nose was broken, the lip was broken. ” Judge: “I believe her.” British Court of Appeal: “We believe her.” But oops … Photoshoot! ” – Adam signed the frame.

To which Amber replied: “Yes, Mr. Waldman, I may have been wearing makeup for the occasion. And you will remain short anyway. “

After that, Depp’s fans joined in the dialogue. One of them wrote: “I would rather be short than a brutal extortionist.” And Amber said, “It’s good to be realistic about your goals.”

So far, in Britain, Johnny has not been able to challenge the court’s decision and defend his name. But, as far as we know, this year the hearing in the case with Amber should also take place in one of the American courts. “We hope that the ongoing proceedings in America will be fairer and that both sides will be able to provide information. And it will not be so that one side chooses what evidence can and cannot be relied on, ”said Depp’s defenders last fall.

