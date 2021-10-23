Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek talk about children’s reactions to the movie “The Eternals”

Angelina Jolie with children (Photo: Jesse Grant / Getty Images for Disney)

Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek talked about the children’s reaction to the movie “The Eternals.” The actresses took part in the filming of the Marvel motion picture, which will be released on November 5.

Angelina and Salma told ET that they were both tied by motherhood on set.

Salma Hayek and her daughter Valentina (Photo: legionmedia.ru)

“There is an aspect of a mother who gets along well with children, and a mother who understands that motherhood is a cult. You know that we have to help each other, we have to talk to each other. And it is very important to find those mothers who say: “Yes, we are together … We can do this,” explained Salma.

Angelina added: “Salma in this film is a leader, a healer and a mother. I can tell as soon as she entered the room she just carried that warmth and she just took care of everyone in the room. It takes a lot of effort.

Maddox, Zakhara, Shiloh, Knox, Vivien (Angelina’s children) and Valentina (Salma’s daughter) attended the film’s premiere last week.

Angelina said, “Honestly, they all liked it,” and Hayek added that her daughter “thinks this is the best superhero movie she has ever seen.”