Angelina Jolie Shows How To Wear Red Lipstick This Fall

Angelina Jolie, an adherent of the classic style in clothes and make-up, is almost never seen with an unusual shade of lipstick. Plum, hot pink or dark brown options do not take root in the star’s makeup bag, but more often you can see beige or red shades on the lips. The latter especially often appear on carpets – remember the same premiere of “Maleficent”, where we were once again convinced that Jolie’s bright lips are not only in the image of the main villain of the fairy world. It happened this time too – for the Variety’s Power of Women event, which took place the other day, the actress chose delicate eye makeup and red lipstick. And again she won us over with a perfect contour and a well-chosen shade.

To the flowing sand-colored dress of the Lebanese brand Harit Hand, he came at an opportune moment. Jolie already knows how beige and red look great together, and this is not the first time she has made bright lipstick the main accent of the whole look. To really focus on the lips, take a few minutes to apply. Moisturize your lips, outline the contour with a pencil, and fill the remaining space with lipstick of your favorite texture and shade. Makeup artist Matin Malavizade, who worked with the actress, recalls the main secret – to correct the contour with a concealer and a flat brush.

Angelina Jolie, September 2021 © Getty Images

And although Angelina opted for a glossy finish, we urge you not to limit yourself to it. And this is unlikely to work – look for the fall news in a variety of shades and textures in the selection below.