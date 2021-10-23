Anti-Orban: who will challenge the Hungarian prime minister in the elections? | Europe and Europeans: News and Analytics | DW

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
333

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been in power for 12 years. During this time, his party “FIDES – Hungarian Civil Union” won three parliamentary elections with a two-thirds majority. The politician used this credit of trust for radical transformations in the country – from the domestication of the majority of the media to the establishment of partial control over the justice system.

Since coming to power in 2010, Orban has hardly had to fear domestic political competition. However, now everything can change. Hungary’s six major opposition parties have banded together to challenge the incumbent in parliamentary elections in the spring of 2022. Last Sunday, October 17, after a lengthy selection, the name of the politician who will become Orban’s rival was determined. To the surprise of many, he was the only candidate without a party of his own – the 49-year-old mayor of a small town in southern Hungary, father of seven and founder of the Hungary for All (MMM) movement, Peter Marki-Zai.

In the second round of the opposition primaries, he won 57% of the vote, with 662,000 voters participating in the vote – a record. The main rival of Marki-Zaya – the representative of the left party “Democratic Coalition” (DC) Clara Dobrev, who was considered the favorite, eventually won 43% of the vote.

Fighter against the old elites

Marki-Zaya has little political experience, but she has a wealth of experience in public speaking and campaigning. He has the image of a candidate who opposes the former elites, and often resorts to provocative statements. Oddly enough, but it was this role of an outsider, according to some observers, that provided Marki-Zai with a decisive advantage in the struggle for the role of Viktor Orban’s rival in the elections.

In a fiery speech, which Marki-Zai delivered on the evening of October 17, before the announcement of the results of the primaries, he promised to organize a “revolution of little people” and create a “new decent Hungary.” He also spoke about the return of Hungary to Europe – to the principles of democracy and the rule of law. His slogan for the upcoming elections: “Not to the right, not to the left, but ascending!”

The arrival of Mark-Zai into big politics

Orban’s rival in the election has an interesting biography. At university, he studied marketing, electrical engineering, economics and history. From 2004 to 2009 he lived with his family in Canada and the USA and worked there as a seller of phones and auto parts.

After returning to his homeland, Marki-Zai worked in several enterprises dealing with electrical engineering, and in his spare time he taught marketing at the University of Szeged.

Marki-Zai’s arrival in big politics was rapid: in 2018, as a non-partisan opposition candidate, he took part in the mayoral elections for his hometown, Hodmezovasharhei, and won them convincingly, beating the candidate from Orban’s party. It is interesting that earlier Marki-Zai himself was a supporter of Fidesz, but became disillusioned with it.

For many Hungarians, the election of the mayor of Hodmezovasarchei had a symbolic meaning. After all, this city has long been considered the patrimony of Orban. In addition, in this vote, the Hungarian opposition tested the model of a single candidate for the first time.

“Half of the Hungarian government is gay” and other phrases from Marky-Zai

Marki-Zai is distinguished by a wayward character and defiant style. For example, he constantly emphasizes that he does not accept “harmful political correctness” and deliberately uses the word “gypsies” instead of “Roma” (after the Second World War in some countries, including Germany, the word “gypsies” is considered taboo). Another example: contrary to the prevailing ideas in Europe, Marki-Zai believes that not every slap in the face is an abuse of a child.

Hungary's single opposition candidate in the 2022 parliamentary elections Peter Marki-Zai

Peter Marki-Zai is distinguished by eccentricity and a tendency to outrageous

In the city hall of his city, the politician installed a so-called “migrant counter” to prove that Orban, despite his loud statements, nevertheless let thousands of refugees into Hungary. And recently Marki-Zai, without providing any evidence, said that “Orban’s only trouble is that his son Gaspar is gay,” and in general “half of the Hungarian government is gay,” and his policy is hostile to the LGBT community – is deceitful.

Marki-Zai’s phrase that if he wins the elections he would annul the “Orban constitution” by a majority vote in parliament. Even the judges in the Constitutional Court who were critical of the Hungarian prime minister did not seem to know how they should react to such statements.

Hungarian Trump

Often, experts in Hungary put Marky-Zai on a par with other anti-elite politicians like Donald Trump and accuse him of being eccentric and unpredictable. Just like Trump, Marki-Zai is actively using social media – and receives a lot of likes and positive comments from his supporters.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Budapest

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

As for the Hungarian opposition, despite the fierce disputes and disagreements during the primaries, after the announcement of their results, all parties expressed support for Marky-Zai, realizing that they had no other way to defeat Orban in the democratic struggle.

Now the Hungarian prime minister and his party will have to brainstorm about a strategy that they can oppose to the opposition. After all, Marki-Zai is very reminiscent of Orban himself – with the difference that the first Hungarians consider incorruptible. As election researcher Robert Laszlo noted: “Marki-Zai is a candidate from the nightmare of the Fidesz party.”

See also:

  • Man in T-shirt with Facebook logo speaks by mobile phone

    Politics in pictures

    Facebook crash: simple explanation

    Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp were unavailable worldwide for several hours. The company explained this by technical problems. Which ones, Sergei Elkin knows.

  • Sarkozy in prison uniform

    Politics in pictures

    Sarkozy jailed? Under house arrest, although it is almost a monument

    The court sentenced the ex-President of France to a year in prison for illegal financing of his election campaign. Sergei Elkin believes that if Sarkozy had watched Gentlemen of Fortune, he would have reacted this way.

  • Mikheil Saakashvili against the background of the sign on which Batumi is written

    Politics in pictures

    Saakashvili returned to Georgia … or not?

    Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili announced that he had returned to the country where he faces a prison term. But in Georgia, no one could reliably confirm this information. Sergey Elkin about elusive politics.

  • Caricature by Sergei Elkin

    Politics in pictures

    Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops – in free fall?

    On the night of August 31, the almost 20-year US presence in Afghanistan ended. Power in the country passed to the Taliban. Sergei Elkin does not hide his skepticism about the future of Afghanistan.

  • Sergey Elkin I Lage zwischen Litauen und Belarus

    Politics in pictures

    How illegal immigrants from Belarus get to Lithuania, or Lukashenka’s new position

    The EU accuses Minsk of facilitating illegal migration of refugees to Lithuania in response to EU sanctions. Cartoonist Sergei Elkin on the new position of Alexander Lukashenko.

  • Karikatur Sergey Elkin Russland DW

    Politics in pictures

    After “Rain”: who else is recognized as “foreign agent”?

    The Dozhd TV channel, recognized as an “foreign agent”, and several other publications called on the authorities to stop the campaign against independent journalism. Sergei Elkin does not expect the weather to improve for the media in Russia.

  • DW-Karikatur von Sergey Elkin - Olympia in Tokio, Coronapandemie

    Politics in pictures

    Tokyo Olympics: how the coronavirus will affect them

    In Tokyo, against the backdrop of a pandemic, competitions begin in the framework of the Summer Olympic Games. Sergei Elkin proposes to change the symbols of the Olympics to match modern realities.

  • Moskau | Sergey Elkin Karikatur | Merkel

    Politics in pictures

    Flooding in Germany: how Merkel can help those affected

    For the second time in three days, the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany visited the region affected by the floods and promised assistance “without unnecessary bureaucracy.” Sergei Elkin on what Angela Merkel can do personally.

  • DW Karikatur Sergey Elkin

    Politics in pictures

    British destroyer in the Black Sea: real or pretend naval battle?

    There were no shots in the direction of the British destroyer Defender in the Black Sea, London claims. Moscow says the opposite. Sergei Elkin illustrates the Russian version of the incident.

  • Karikatur Sergey Elkin | Biden und Putin Treffen

    Politics in pictures

    Biden-Putin meeting in Geneva – in the first person

    US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met face to face for the first time in Geneva. Sergey Elkin knows how they saw each other.

  • Karikatur von Sergey Elkin | Geheimdokumente

    Politics in pictures

    Defender off the coast of Crimea, or can the British know how to keep secrets?

    The route of the destroyer Defender off the coast of Crimea and other classified documents were picked up at one of the bus stops in the UK. How they got there, Sergei Elkin found out.

  • DW Karikatur Sergey Elkin Lukaschenko

    Politics in pictures

    Why did Protasevich and Sapega Lukashenko put under house arrest?

    Ex-editor-in-chief of Nexta Roman Protasevich and his girlfriend Sophia Sapega, detained in Belarus, have been transferred from the pre-trial detention center to house arrest. Sergey Elkin on what could have caused this decision.

  • Caricature by Sergei Elkin

    Politics in pictures

    Losses of Merkel’s party: rating is melting before our eyes?

    The German Chancellor’s party lost the elections to two regional parliaments. It also worsened its results in these federal states. Sergei Elkin on the change in the political climate in Germany.

  • Caricature by Sergei Elkin

    Politics in pictures

    Winnie the Pooh of World Trade, or How Container Ship Ever Given Was Rescued

    An Evergreen container ship that ran aground in the Suez Canal is back on track. The operation to rescue the stuck ship reminded Sergei Elkin of the plot of the famous cartoon.

  • Caricature by Sergei Elkin

    Politics in pictures

    The assault on the US Congress: is there a Russian trace there?

    The storming of the Capitol in Washington, as a result of which Trump supporters broke into the building of the US Congress, reminded cartoonist Sergei Elkin of events from Russian history.

  • Caricature by Sergei Elkin

    Politics in pictures

    Coronavirus kaput! Germany prepares for a tough lockdown

    A hard lockdown will take effect in Germany on December 16th. German Chancellor Angela Merkel is a supporter of decisive measures in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Sergey Elkin knows this too.

  • Freemason and reptilian sit at the table

    Politics in pictures

    Coronavirus conspiracy theories, or “world government” at a distance

    The SARS-CoV-2 pandemics are a haven for conspiracy theorists. They blame Bill Gates, Freemasons and Reptilians for everything, and they consider the future vaccine to be chipped. Sergei Elkin’s perspective on conspiracy theories.

  • Caricature by Sergei Elkin

    Politics in pictures

    How Greta Thunberg rode German trains

    A Swedish eco-activist posted a photo of her sitting in the vestibule of a German train on the floor. Deutsche Bahn doubted that Greta did not get a place. Sergey Elkin was reminded of a famous cartoon.

    Author: Sergey Elkin


Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here