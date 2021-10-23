Anti-Orban: who will challenge the Hungarian prime minister in the elections? | Europe and Europeans: News and Analytics | DW

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been in power for 12 years. During this time, his party “FIDES – Hungarian Civil Union” won three parliamentary elections with a two-thirds majority. The politician used this credit of trust for radical transformations in the country – from the domestication of the majority of the media to the establishment of partial control over the justice system.

Since coming to power in 2010, Orban has hardly had to fear domestic political competition. However, now everything can change. Hungary’s six major opposition parties have banded together to challenge the incumbent in parliamentary elections in the spring of 2022. Last Sunday, October 17, after a lengthy selection, the name of the politician who will become Orban’s rival was determined. To the surprise of many, he was the only candidate without a party of his own – the 49-year-old mayor of a small town in southern Hungary, father of seven and founder of the Hungary for All (MMM) movement, Peter Marki-Zai.

In the second round of the opposition primaries, he won 57% of the vote, with 662,000 voters participating in the vote – a record. The main rival of Marki-Zaya – the representative of the left party “Democratic Coalition” (DC) Clara Dobrev, who was considered the favorite, eventually won 43% of the vote.

Fighter against the old elites

Marki-Zaya has little political experience, but she has a wealth of experience in public speaking and campaigning. He has the image of a candidate who opposes the former elites, and often resorts to provocative statements. Oddly enough, but it was this role of an outsider, according to some observers, that provided Marki-Zai with a decisive advantage in the struggle for the role of Viktor Orban’s rival in the elections.

In a fiery speech, which Marki-Zai delivered on the evening of October 17, before the announcement of the results of the primaries, he promised to organize a “revolution of little people” and create a “new decent Hungary.” He also spoke about the return of Hungary to Europe – to the principles of democracy and the rule of law. His slogan for the upcoming elections: “Not to the right, not to the left, but ascending!”

The arrival of Mark-Zai into big politics

Orban’s rival in the election has an interesting biography. At university, he studied marketing, electrical engineering, economics and history. From 2004 to 2009 he lived with his family in Canada and the USA and worked there as a seller of phones and auto parts.

After returning to his homeland, Marki-Zai worked in several enterprises dealing with electrical engineering, and in his spare time he taught marketing at the University of Szeged.

Marki-Zai’s arrival in big politics was rapid: in 2018, as a non-partisan opposition candidate, he took part in the mayoral elections for his hometown, Hodmezovasharhei, and won them convincingly, beating the candidate from Orban’s party. It is interesting that earlier Marki-Zai himself was a supporter of Fidesz, but became disillusioned with it.

For many Hungarians, the election of the mayor of Hodmezovasarchei had a symbolic meaning. After all, this city has long been considered the patrimony of Orban. In addition, in this vote, the Hungarian opposition tested the model of a single candidate for the first time.

“Half of the Hungarian government is gay” and other phrases from Marky-Zai

Marki-Zai is distinguished by a wayward character and defiant style. For example, he constantly emphasizes that he does not accept “harmful political correctness” and deliberately uses the word “gypsies” instead of “Roma” (after the Second World War in some countries, including Germany, the word “gypsies” is considered taboo). Another example: contrary to the prevailing ideas in Europe, Marki-Zai believes that not every slap in the face is an abuse of a child.

Peter Marki-Zai is distinguished by eccentricity and a tendency to outrageous

In the city hall of his city, the politician installed a so-called “migrant counter” to prove that Orban, despite his loud statements, nevertheless let thousands of refugees into Hungary. And recently Marki-Zai, without providing any evidence, said that “Orban’s only trouble is that his son Gaspar is gay,” and in general “half of the Hungarian government is gay,” and his policy is hostile to the LGBT community – is deceitful.

Marki-Zai’s phrase that if he wins the elections he would annul the “Orban constitution” by a majority vote in parliament. Even the judges in the Constitutional Court who were critical of the Hungarian prime minister did not seem to know how they should react to such statements.

Hungarian Trump

Often, experts in Hungary put Marky-Zai on a par with other anti-elite politicians like Donald Trump and accuse him of being eccentric and unpredictable. Just like Trump, Marki-Zai is actively using social media – and receives a lot of likes and positive comments from his supporters.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban

As for the Hungarian opposition, despite the fierce disputes and disagreements during the primaries, after the announcement of their results, all parties expressed support for Marky-Zai, realizing that they had no other way to defeat Orban in the democratic struggle.

Now the Hungarian prime minister and his party will have to brainstorm about a strategy that they can oppose to the opposition. After all, Marki-Zai is very reminiscent of Orban himself – with the difference that the first Hungarians consider incorruptible. As election researcher Robert Laszlo noted: “Marki-Zai is a candidate from the nightmare of the Fidesz party.”

