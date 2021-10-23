https://ria.ru/20211023/assanzh-1755977127.html

Assange’s fiance criticized the CIA for “intent” to kill him

Assange’s bride criticized the CIA for “intent” to kill him – RIA Novosti, 10/23/2021

Assange’s fiance criticized the CIA for “intent” to kill him

The consent of the British court with the extradition of the founder of WikiLeaks Julian Assange to the United States after revelations that the CIA allegedly planned to kidnap and … RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

2021-10-23T21: 37

2021-10-23T21: 37

2021-10-23T22: 27

in the world

USA

London

Julian Assange

wikileaks

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/09/07/1576872515_0:180:2730:1716_1920x0_80_0_0_8f562cc92fd38be859f1e9981c2268ea.jpg

LONDON, 23 October – RIA Novosti. A British court’s agreement to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States after revelations that the CIA allegedly planned to kidnap and kill him in 2017 while he was hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy in London would be “completely incomprehensible,” Assange’s fiancee, Stella, told RIA Novosti. Maurice: “After exposing that the CIA was plotting to kill Julian at the embassy, ​​it would be completely incomprehensible that Britain would ever agree to extradition,” she said. Maurice on Saturday joined hundreds of people who marched from Bee’s headquarters BBC in central London to the High Court, where the US Justice Department’s appeal against a previous UK district judge’s decision not to extradite Assange for health reasons will be heard next week. with the banner “Do not give Assange”, also expressed the hope that the revelations made in the pro Last month, Yahoo will help High Court judges rule out extradition. “I hope the court will make the right decision and uphold the District Court’s decision that it should not be extradited. This is the only viable solution because it would otherwise have a devastating impact on the future of journalism, “Hrafnsson said. In early July, the High Court of London allowed an appeal against a British court ruling banning Assange’s extradition to the US. The London court will consider the US appeal on October 27-28 The media previously reported that American officials and the CIA leadership discussed the possibility of assassinating WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange in 2017 while he was hiding in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, while Assange was planned to be kidnapped from the diplomatic mission or captured if he tried to escape. in Sweden in 2010 in sexual harassment and rape, hiding from June 2012 at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, fearing extradition. On the morning of April 11, 2019, he was detained at the request of the United States. Since that time, Assange has been held in the Belmarsh maximum security prison. on extradition began on May 2, 2019. Shortly thereafter, The US authorities announced that they have brought new charges against Assange for 17 counts of violations of the espionage and secret information disclosure laws. If extradited to the United States, Assange faces up to 175 years in prison.

https://ria.ru/20210928/assanzh-1752231994.html

USA

London

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/09/07/1576872515_0-0:2730:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f67c2e7866534d85416a111b57b6c8e0.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, usa, london, julian assange, wikileaks