Bastrykin instructed to find out the reason for Montenegro’s refusal to extradite Ismailov

2021-10-23T13: 40

2021-10-23T13: 40

2021-10-23T14: 45

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin instructed to report on the grounds for Montenegro’s refusal to extradite the ex-owner of the Cherkizovsky market Telman Ismailov, according to the website of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation. he was ordered to immediately release Ismailov from the extradition facility. According to the information on the website of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, due to the granting of political asylum to Ismailov, his extradition to the Russian Federation for the administration of justice is impossible. Earlier, the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation reported that the department had begun preparing a request for the extradition of Ismailov to Russia for prosecution. In early October, the billionaire was arrested by the Podgorica court, and he and his brother Vagif were put on the international wanted list. In Russia, they were charged with murder and illegal arms trafficking, and the court arrested them in absentia. The investigation considers Telman Ismailov to be the organizer of the murders of two entrepreneurs, the perpetrator of the crime, Mehman Kerimov, was sentenced to 13 years in a strict regime colony. According to the information on the website of the Investigative Committee, Ismailov was incriminated in absentia with murder, illegal arms trafficking, as well as kidnapping.

