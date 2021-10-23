Became like a chipmunk: Experts told what happened to the face of Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise surprised with his appearance at a baseball game in San Francisco. Photo: Video frame

Hollywood star Tom Cruise appeared in public after a long break – he attended a baseball game in San Francisco and, of course, attracted attention.

The video with Cruise, filmed at the stadium, instantly spread across social networks. And attracted the attention of not only fans of the 59-year-old actor, but also professional cosmetologists, most of whom believe that Cruz is overly carried away by the services of their colleagues.

The actor’s fans were sincerely saddened by the changes in the actor’s face.

“Tom seems to have become overly addicted to anti-wrinkle injections and subcutaneous fillers, which actually had an adverse effect on his appearance. By pumping a large amount of fillers into this area to restore the elasticity of the skin that is lost with age, Tom only achieved that his eyes became much smaller and his face began to resemble the face of a chipmunk, – said the founder of the network of cosmetic clinics Medispa Neela Raji.

Her opinion can be trusted, since many famous people visit the clinics of this network.

Ross Perry, director of dermatological clinics Cosmedics, agrees with his colleague. The only clarification he made when commenting on the video with Cruz was that the actor, among other things, gained extra weight.

“Tom looks different in his recent photographs, and I would guess it’s a combination of weight gain and subcutaneous fillers,” Perry said.

Cosmetologists recalled that intervention in appearance should be proportionate and professional, and attempts by all means to catch up with the outgoing youth often lead to incidents.