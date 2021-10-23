Before the incident with Alec Baldwin, the film crew complained about security violations – News – Echo of Moscow, 10/23/2021

The Los Angeles Times writes that prior to the incident with actor Alec Baldwin, the film crew had complained of security breaches.

The pistol from which the actor Alec Baldwin shot the cameraman and wounded the director was malfunctioning and misfired several times, according to sources in the American newspaper Los Angeles Times. However, the props were not replaced. At the same time, a couple of hours before the incident, in protest against violations of safety requirements, the workers even left the set. Allegedly, one of those who advocated safer working conditions was the deceased operator Galina Hutchins. She and director Joel Sauce were injured in an incident while filming a scene in the film. According to the script, the actor Alec Baldwin, who played the main role, was supposed to fire a pistol. The weapon was supposed to be loaded with blank cartridges, but fired a live shot. Hutchins was airlifted to the hospital, doctors were unable to save her life. The director’s condition is not a cause for concern. Alec Baldwin himself wrote on social networks that he was shocked by what happened. He promised to provide support to the family of the deceased.

No charges have been filed against the actor yet. He cooperates with the investigation.