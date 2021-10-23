Belarusian who sent video of torture in Russian prisons is wanted

Belarusian Sergei Savelyev, who submitted videos of torture in Russian prisons to the human rights project Gulagu.net, has been put on the wanted list. Information about this is posted in the database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation. In the column “Grounds for the search” it is indicated that the man is “wanted under the article of the Criminal Code,” but which one is not specified.

The media wrote that Mr. Savelyev had previously served a sentence in a colony in the Saratov region on a drug trafficking case. Under the guise of servicing computers, the man downloaded video files from Russian prisons and after his release handed over a hard drive with a video archive to Gulagu.net. Last week Sergei Savelyev asked for asylum in France.

Human rights activists began publishing videos of torture in Russian prisons in early October. They released, in particular, videotapes from the prison tuberculosis hospital in the Saratov region, which depicted the rape of prisoners, who were allegedly filmed as compromising material on the instructions of the FSIN officers. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a case under paragraph “a” of Part 2 of Art. 132 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“violent acts of a sexual nature committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy”), the head of the regional FSIN was dismissed. The case was transferred to the central office of the TFR. The Federation Council and the Office of the Ombudsman for Human Rights are preparing a bill on the introduction of punishment for the use of torture in colonies.

