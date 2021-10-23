Binance lawyer resigns | Blockchain24

The senior lawyer of the American exchange giant Binance left after just seven months in this position.

Christopher Robins, who served as General Counsel, will serve as a part-time employee at the company.

“Chris has been one of the driving forces in our leading legal team and we are grateful for his past and ongoing efforts on behalf of Binance.US and our clients,” a Binance.US spokesman said in a statement, Business Insider first communicated this.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has faced a wave of regulatory backlash from financial authorities around the world in recent months, forcing it to take a stronger and more proactive stance on regulatory compliance. Robins’ departure came two months after then-Binance.US CEO Brian Brooks stepped down after just four months on the job.

Norman Reid will serve as the General Counsel on an interim basis. Previously, Reed worked as a lead attorney at Ripple Labs and payments firm Nanopay, and held positions in the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Market Regulation Division and the Federal Reserve Board.