Binance Smart Chain Developers To Burn A Part Of Commissions, ICON Team Announces Migration To Blockchain 2.0

Binance Coin (BNB) is burned on a quarterly basis since the release of this token, originally developed as a service cryptocurrency on the Binance exchange.

The number of BNBs destroyed is proportional to the part of the site’s income, due to which tokens are redeemed on the open market. Binance planned to burn tokens until their number reaches 100 million, but is now canceling this rule.

If BEP-95 is adopted, BNB emissions could fall below 100 million. Considering that the entire cryptocurrency was released on pre-mining, its quantity will only decrease over time, raising the value of the remaining coins. Analysts have no doubts about the positive outcome of the vote, drawing parallels between the BEP-95 and the London hard fork on the Ethereum network.



The ICON (ICX) developers have decided on the dates of migration to the second version of their blockchain, which are agreed with the owners of the nodes and cryptocurrency exchanges. Next week on October 25, the final test run of the mainnet will begin, culminating in database snapshots for migration.

Successful completion of the first stage will launch on October 26 an intermediate stage of technical preparation of node operators for the transition to ICON 2.0, which starts on October 27 with loading the wallet database from the “old” blockchain and synchronizing P-Reps nodes in both networks.

Work on the ICON blockchain and ICX exchanges on the exchanges will be stopped on November 3rd for about a day. Users will be able to send transactions from November 4th, when the ICON 2.0 network is fully operational