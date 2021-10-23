Bitcoins started selling in supermarkets

The largest American retailer Walmart has begun installing bitcoin vending machines in its stores. Writes about this edition Coindesk.

The sale is carried out through devices supplied by Coinstar, and the development company of the crypto wallet Coinme is also involved in the project. Walmart communications director Molly Blakeman told the publication that such kiosks were installed in 200 stores of the chain as part of a pilot program.

Coinstar is known primarily for its service of exchanging small coins for bills and gift cards. Coinme provides crypto wallet and ATM services that can handle cryptocurrencies.

The buyer of bitcoins in Coinstar devices is issued a paper check, which can then be used (after identity verification) to create their own Coinme crypto wallet. The maximum amount that can be exchanged at one time is $ 2,500.

At the same time, the commission for the operation is very high – 4% is charged for converting to bitcoins, and another 7% for exchanging cash.

In Russia, settlements in cryptocurrency are still prohibited. The government says that they are not going to lift the restriction. At the same time, citizens can buy cryptocurrency and use electronic wallets outside of Russia.