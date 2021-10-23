Bloody czardas: how the Hungarians staged the first “color revolution” | Articles

65 years ago, on October 23, 1956, a demonstration of many thousands began in Budapest demanding the withdrawal of Soviet troops from Hungary and the removal of the communists from power. On the same evening, bloody riots began in the country, the victims of which were dozens of Hungarian communists and simply sympathizing with the Soviet regime. Historians and journalists, as a rule, call this confrontation without unnecessary pathos – “Hungarian events”. But that was one of the most dangerous political crises of the Cold War. Izvestia recalled how it was.

Boots over the city

The Soviet bloc was a complex and contradictory structure. But why in 1956 did it “explode” in Budapest? In Hungary, with its strong traditions of nationalism, Soviet power took root with difficulty. Unlike Czechoslovakia, Poland, Yugoslavia, even after the victory over Nazi Germany, the pro-communist parties in this country did not gain much popularity. Many Hungarians, to put it mildly, were not enthusiastic about the fact that after the war Hungary found itself in the “zone of influence” of the Soviet Union. In addition, the leader of the Communists (officially the party in 1948-1956 was called the Hungarian Party of Workers) Matthias Rakosi pursued a policy that could not suit the freedom-loving Magyars. In this sense, he was inferior to both the Polish and Czechoslovak leaders, and the leaders of the then GDR, not to mention the Yugoslav Marshal Tito.

But Stalin appreciated his Hungarian comrade-in-arms. In 1940, the Soviet Union exchanged Rakosi, who received a life sentence in pro-fascist Hungary, for … the banners of the Hungarian regiments captured by the troops of Ivan Paskevich in 1849 during the suppression of the Magyar uprising against the Austrians. But once in power, Rakosi turned too much, even by the standards of the time. Of the 9 million Hungarians, 400 thousand went to hard labor, about 800 thousand more were “on the pencil” by the authorities. And the processes continued, including internal party purges. So, the future leader of the country, Janos Kadar, was also imprisoned.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org/FORTEPAN/Pesti Srác

Hungary has become a “weak link” in the chain of “socialist countries”. It is not surprising that after the death of Stalin and the condemnation of the policy of “unjustified repression” at the end of the 20th Congress of the CPSU, this country was in full swing. In addition, in 1955, after the amnesty, Hungarian prisoners of war went home from the USSR – Nazi accomplices, former Nazi officers and punishers. In many ways, it was they who became the leaders of the protest movement directed against Rakosi and his associates.

In Varoshliget Park, in the center of the Hungarian capital, stood a massive monument to Stalin. Both for the student youth of Budapest and for the Nazi warriors who returned from captivity, he became a symbol of the “dark times of Rakosi.” The statue was turned into shards. For several weeks, only the boots of the leader towered over Budapest, on a pedestal. They became a kind of symbol of the uprising.

Lightning fast reaction

The next day, On October 24, two members of the Presidium of the Central Committee of the CPSU arrived in Hungary from Moscow – Anastas Mikoyan, Mikhail Suslov and the chairman of the KGB, General Ivan Serov. It was believed that the best crisis managers in the USSR with experience of work in wartime, including in the occupied territory. By the way, the plane with these responsible comrades landed in Szekesfehervar: the Ferihegy international airport in Budapest was considered unsafe.

In the Soviet embassy in Budapest, two future heads of the KGB of the USSR worked – Yuri Andropov and Vladimir Kryuchkov. They worked hard in those days, trying not to panic, although the situation was dire. Andropov saw the communists hanged from telegraph poles. Once the rebels fired at his car – and he and the driver had to return to the embassy in “vegetable gardens”.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org/FORTEPAN/Pesti Srác

Diplomat Oleg Troyanovsky recalled that many years later Andropov again and again returned to his disturbing Hungarian impressions of 1956: “You have no idea what it is when crowds of hundreds of thousands, uncontrolled by anyone, take to the streets.” But Moscow highly appreciated the professionalism and firmness of the USSR Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in conditions close to military ones, and Andropov’s career went up.

Nikita Khrushchev hoped that the proven Cominternist Imre Nagy would be able to successfully replace Rakosi and carry out de-Stalinization in Hungary in the Soviet manner. But Nagy wavered in a crisis situation. Despite his long-standing ties with Moscow, he either gave up before the onslaught of the right, or deliberately decided to change priorities. … Mikoyan, Suslov and Serov reported that with his concessions, Nagy would lead Hungary to abandon socialism, which meant the collapse of the entire Soviet bloc. The stakes in the Cold War were too high for the Kremlin to take such a prospect indifferently. But Moscow did not dare to immediately remove Nadya from office.

Struggle of the worlds

The true orchestrators of Hungarian events were “on the other side of the Iron Curtain”. Not without a nuclear trace in this story. The test of the hydrogen bomb in the USSR made a strong impression on both Washington and its European allies. For its secret development, the Soviet Union used Hungarian uranium mines. It is not surprising that the American intelligence services have relied on the belligerent, ardent disposition of Attila’s descendants. On April 1, 1956, the BND, the Federal Intelligence Service of the Federal Republic of Germany, was created, operating under the direct leadership of the Americans. Propaganda was ingenious, ranging from provocative radio broadcasts in Hungarian to ballooning propaganda leaflets.

Crowd of people on the street in Budapest Photo: commons.wikimedia.org/FORTEPAN/Pesti Srác

“Comrade Imre” was pushed from different sides to a complete break with the Kremlin. On the propaganda front, political forces of different shades have shown themselves – from Social Democrats to the extreme right. US Vice President Richard Nixon met with the leaders of the Hungarian militants on Austrian territory. President Dwight Eisenhower also spoke about support for the Hungarian “striving for freedom”. Besides, Nagy was supported by the 87-year-old Admiral Miklos Horthy, the dictator of Hungary in 1920-1944, who managed to flee to Portugal as an ally of Hitler. It is unlikely that the communist Imre Nagy liked the support of a war criminal, but this is how the political situation developed.

Operation Whirlwind

For several days, Nagy adhered to a cautious tactic, assuring Moscow of loyalty to the allied agreements. But on October 28, “Comrade Imre” unexpectedly delivered a speech on the radio that contradicted everything he had said earlier. He announced the dissolution of the Hungarian People’s Army, the prohibition of the ruling Hungarian Workers’ Party (the communist one, which he himself led), the need to withdraw Soviet troops from Hungary and the creation of a Revolutionary Military Council, to which all power in the country would pass. Two days later, he announced Hungary’s withdrawal from the Warsaw Pact. The uprising acquired a leader, who in the USSR was quite reasonably considered a “deserter”. The Kremlin, Lubyanka and Staraya Square finally understood: the former Cominternist had made a bet on a break with the USSR. Nagy not only became uncontrollable, he went over to the other side of the barricades.

All this time, massacres continued in Budapest not only against the communists, but also against everyone who sympathized with the Soviet system. The leaders of the uprising stigmatized not only socialism, but everything connected with Russia, up to the Stanislavsky system, which they called for theatrical actors to abandon. And most importantly, blood was shed on the streets, and neither Nagy nor the other forces behind the uprising could (or did not want) to stop this carnage.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org/FORTEPAN/Pesti Srác

Only after that did Khrushchev decide on a harsh suppression of the riots. It was necessary to hastily organize a new government of the Hungarian People’s Republic, which officially turned to the Soviet Union for military assistance “against the reactionary forces.” This government was headed by Janos Kadar, a politician who suffered from repression during the Rakosi era, but was not going to break with Moscow. This appointment was preceded by secret flights to the USSR, conversations with Khrushchev, who was convinced that Kadar would be able to retain power. The choice was successful: he managed to get Hungary out of both the political and economic crisis. The rebels, and after them and Nagy, took to the streets under the slogan “Who is not with us, he is not a Hungarian!” Kadar proclaimed a conciliatory, compromise thesis: “He who is not against us is with us!”

Operation codenamed “Whirlwind” was commanded by Marshal of the Soviet Union Ivan Konev. The fact that the Hungarian events did not develop into a large-scale war is largely the merit of Konev, his will, his professionalism. … For three days there were street fighting in Budapest, largely provoked by the appeals of the radio station “Free Europe” (a media included in the list of foreign agents in the Russian Federation), which said that NATO was about to intervene in the situation. In reality, this was out of the question. On November 10, the Soviet army managed to suppress all the main centers of resistance.

Local clashes continued for more than a month. And then there was silence. The mutiny never developed into a revolution, but there was no counter-revolution either. The losses among the rebels amounted to 2,652 dead and about 20 thousand wounded, including those who became the victim of inept weapon handling and other accidents. The losses of the Soviet army during the entire conflict – 669 dead, 1251 wounded.

Imre Nagy was sentenced to death on June 16, 1958 for high treason. He refused to write a petition for clemency.

After the fight

The most amazing thing is that the Soviet Union and Hungary managed to calm the passions relatively quickly. The economy helped: Kadar, the new leader of Hungary, staked on improving living standards, which could not have been achieved without cooperation with his “elder brother”. He remained in power until 1988 – and his era was called “goulash-socialism”. For Hungary, this was a time of stability and economic prosperity. The Soviet Union willingly bought the legendary Hungarian canned food, electronics, and the famous Ikarus buses. In our time, Hungarian factories have become victims of the policies of the European Economic Union.

Today Imre Nagy is an officially recognized national hero for the Hungarians, even the documents on his cooperation with the NKVD in Stalin’s times, which Mikhail Gorbachev handed over to his Hungarian comrades, have not been published and are closed for access. And the grave of Janos Kadar and his wife was plundered by the far-right political opponents of the long-gone leader. Their remains disappeared without a trace. But at the same time, many Hungarians feel nostalgia for the days of the “good King Janos”.

The destroyed building of the Supreme Court of the Hungarian Republic Photo: commons.wikimedia.org/FORTEPAN/Pesti Srác

The Hungarian events have become a touchstone in several respects. First, the “socialist camp” has passed the test of strength. Secondly, Moscow realized that NATO is not without respect for the borders of spheres of influence in Europe. On October 31, Eisenhower, in a radio address to the nation (which was largely addressed to the Kremlin), said that the United States is committed to the commitments of Yalta and Potsdam and will not interfere in the “internal affairs” of other countries. The West is actively pursuing a propaganda expansion against the communist governments, acts through intelligence, but is not ready for a big war for the sake of the Hungarians (or East Germans, Poles – further down the list). This added confidence to the Soviet diplomats, and to “Comrade Khrushchev personally.” Well, for the special services, the Hungarian events became a rehearsal for future “color revolutions” and the fight against them.

After 1956, the Eastern Bloc suffered from fever more than once. It is hard not to recall both the Czechoslovak events of 1968 and the wave of “velvet revolutions” of Gorbachev’s time, which put an end to the history of the “socialist camp”. But the Hungarian events of 1956 remained the bloodiest conflict in the 35-year history of the European “socialist countries”.

Author – Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the “Historian” magazine