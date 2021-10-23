Boring Company allowed to expand the network of tunnels near Las Vegas

Clark County Nevada





The Clark County authorities in the US state of Nevada have preliminarily approved The Boring Company to expand the network of tunnels near Las Vegas. According to TechCrunch, its length will increase from 2.7 to 46.7 kilometers. The tunnels will connect 51 stations, including the Las Vegas Strip casino, football stadium and the University of Nevada.

So far, the high-speed transport system of The Boring Company consists of two tunnels under the congress center. But this concept, which Elon Musk presented in 2017, involved the construction of an extensive network of tunnels for cars from the very beginning. They had to go up and down the tunnels on elevators, and inside move on light electric carts at a speed of more than 200 kilometers per hour.

At first, it was about any cars, but then The Boring Company decided that only electric cars with an autopilot system would drive in its tunnels, and instead of carts, retractable wheels would have to be installed on the car. Electric minibuses on the Tesla Model 3 platform will also drive through the tunnels.

Musk’s company on Wednesday received preliminary approval from Clark County to expand its network of tunnels near Las Vegas. It allows to increase its length from 2.7 to 46.7 kilometers, and the number of stations – up to 51. In particular, the tunnels will connect a number of famous casinos, a football stadium and the University of Nevada.

But to begin construction, The Boring Company will have to obtain land use permits for each of the stations, as well as a separate agreement with Las Vegas.

The Boring Company President Steve Davis says the company will build the tunnel network gradually. In six months after the start of construction, it plans to complete five to ten stations, and then build 15 to 20 stations every year.

When the system goes live, it is expected to transport 57,000 people per hour. It will be able to deliver passengers to the station they need without stopping. The Boring Company plans to build the system using exclusively private funds.

The company intends to build tunnels not only in Las Vegas, but also in other cities. For example, the Chicago authorities allowed her to connect the city center to the airport.

