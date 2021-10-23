Brad Pitt is concerned about the state of his children after they walked out onto the carpet with Angelina Jolie

The other day Angelina Jolie attended the premiere of the film “The Eternals” in Los Angeles with her children. And Brad Pitt didn’t like it.

The fact is that 46-year-old Jolie exposed them to the potential danger of contracting the coronavirus. It is this fact that 57-year-old Pitt is greatly concerned about. But, as insiders emphasize, despite the fact that the Fight Club star is very worried about the state of the children, he in no way blames his ex-wife for neglecting their health.

“Brad may have his own problems with Angie, but he never had any reason to think that she would intentionally harm her children. Although she herself, the Eternals actors and perhaps even their children have been exposed to Covid-19, this is the reality we live in now and it can happen anytime, ”the source told HollywoodLife in an exclusive interview.

Some of the actors who attended the premiere of The Eternals were revealed to have refused to attend other follow-up events due to suspected coronavirus. Although every possible safety precaution was taken to conduct the screening (guests and organizers were required to provide a vaccination certificate or a negative PCR test result), this may not have been enough.

It is not yet known whether Jolie and her children tested positive for Covid after attending the premiere, but sources from the actress’s entourage claim that the star mother takes very good care of the health of her sons and daughters. And Brad Pitt understands this very well.

“Brad understands that his kids don’t live in a bubble and things like this can happen. Brad knows that Angie, like him, is fiercely protective of children, and that she will do everything in her power to keep them safe during the pandemic, ”says the insider.