https://ria.ru/20211023/evrosoyuz-1755951731.html

Britain named three terrible mistakes of the European Union

Britain named three terrible mistakes of the European Union – Russia news today

Britain named three terrible mistakes of the European Union

The European Union has become a failed federation, reminiscent of a Disney fairy tale wrapped in legal intricacies. Writes about this in an article for The Telegraph … RIA Novosti, 23.10.2021

2021-10-23T16: 06

2021-10-23T16: 06

2021-10-23T16: 34

in the world

China

Poland

European Union

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/15/1755618557_0-0:2993:1684_1920x0_80_0_0_cdffb44149f9b3dac1f253a6e1251c63.jpg

MOSCOW, 23 October – RIA Novosti. The European Union has become a failed federation, reminiscent of a Disney fairy tale wrapped in legal intricacies. The journalist Sherell Jacobs writes about this in an article for The Telegraph. “Every day we receive new reminders that Britain was lucky to escape while it still had the opportunity,” she said. According to Jacobs, the EU is on the verge of a crisis threatening his existence. The journalist believes that the organization misunderstands modernity, making mistakes in several ways: First, the European Union is too actively involved in the management of the economies of the member states, which ensures slow growth at best. Secondly, it began to claim global significance, although it has no real opportunity to compete, for example, with China. Finally, the pandemic has exposed many flaws in the structure of the EU, and illogical measures like closing borders have strengthened centrifugal forces. Jacobs added that even if the EU does not disintegrate, it will in any case face obsolescence, the only question is when it will happen. agreed with the journalist’s arguments. “Like all empires in history, the EU will share the same sad fate. It is too arrogant, too intractable, too ineffective and ultimately too disgusting to survive,” wrote Vexed Bermoothes. “The EU has a classic rejected lover syndrome, “added Adam Willis. Some readers felt that Britain needed to keep a close eye on the situation in the EU in order to promptly offer mutually beneficial bilateral trade deals with other countries. The UK officially left the EU on January 31, 2020. 52 percent of Britons voted for this in a referendum in 2016. Until the end of 2020, a transitional period was in effect, and from January 1, 2021, an agreement entered into force, according to which London left the single market and the EU customs union, but continued free trade with Europe without duties and quotas. on the site Inosmi & gt; & gt;

https://ria.ru/20211022/polsha-1755715988.html

https://ria.ru/20211021/unizhenie-1755530516.html

https://ria.ru/20211019/putin-1755181775.html

China

Poland

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/15/1755618557_81 0:2810:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f6548184b6692cf27607fea592f5af42.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, china, poland, european union