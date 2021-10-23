business runs the risk of collapse due to the introduction of QR codes

QR codes will lead to loss of profits for many businessmen

It is necessary to enter QR codes in a “dosed” manner, because because of them the business may suffer losses in the future. This was announced by the Mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin.

“The authorities decided to use a“ dosed ”approach to QR codes, since in the future this system can lead to huge losses for business,” RBC quotes Sobyanin. As an example, he cited a drop in income to 20-80% for some businessmen.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is of the opinion that the introduction of additional restrictions in shopping centers, non-food and household stores, as well as in public catering points can lead to sad consequences for business, namely, loss of profits. The department urges not to forget about the observance of sanitary requirements in the objects of trade.

For example, the owners of the fitness industry in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug complained to the authorities about the introduction of QR codes. According to the owners of sports organizations, such restrictions lead to the fact that many fitness clubs have to return money for season tickets, since people do not have QR codes.